OBITUARY: Alice Mae Gant

Alice Mae Gant, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2024, in Springfield, Tennessee.

Born in Huntington, TN, Alice’s inner beauty brought warmth and joy to everyone she met.

A graduate of Clarksburg High School, Alice dedicated her life to being a stay-at-home mom and caregiver. Her loving and energetic personality left a lasting impression on all who were in her presence. The twinkle in her eye and ready smile reflected her kindness and her laughter and ability to listen without judgement are memories cherished by her family and friends.

Alice was known for her unconditional love, patience and understanding and was always leaning toward serving others. Among her proudest accomplishments was her significant role as a Foster Mom at Happy Hill Boys Ranch in Ashland City, where she provided refuge and support to many boys over the years. While there and throughout her marriage, she worked alongside her husband, Robert. She was ever the wife, organized secretary, the steady cook, the accountant, housekeeper, the handy woman able to keep most anything up and running and Mom. Always demonstrating a remarkable blend of strength and a nurturing nature in her character.

She is survived by her children, William Charles and wife Toni Gant, Judy Gant, and Kathy Ann and husband Shawn Portis; by her grandchildren, Kalyn Noland, David Gant, and Jewel Gant; and her great-grandchildren, Zayne, Ryen, Anden, Zakary, and William. Alice also leaves behind her sister, Mary Katherine Pritchard.

Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Robert Gant; her parents, Albert Matthew and Jewel Peterson; her children, Robert Samuel Gant and James Mark Gant; and her siblings, Wiley James Peterson and Dorothy Hastings.

A Life Celebration will be held on November 23, 2024 in Clarksburg, TN at Seller’s Cemetery. https://www.springfieldfh.com

Alice Mae Gant’s legacy of love and kindness will forever be remembered by her family and those whose lives she touched. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/