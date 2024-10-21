Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Robertson County Source

    Tristar Health To Host Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 26

    By Source Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGqXk_0wGBFCFp00

    TriStar Health announced today that it is hosting its annual “Crush the Crisis” prescription drug take back day on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, to help raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and the importance of safe and proper disposal of unused or expired medications. The event, which coincides with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, offers the community an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of medications before they fall into the wrong hands.

    Last year – for the first time since 2018 – there was a decrease in national drug overdose deaths in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, prescription drug misuse remains a public health crisis in the United States. Locally, there were more than 3,800 drug overdose deaths in Tennessee in 2022, according to the CDC.

    “This event is a great opportunity for our community to take an active role in addressing drug misuse,” said Dr. Ajit Singh, chief medical officer at TriStar Health. “By offering a safe and anonymous way to dispose of medications, we are reducing the risk of misuse, preventing potential harm and helping to create healthier tomorrows for the people who live and work in our community.”

    TriStar Health is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s sixth annual national “Crush the Crisis” prescription drug take back day. Last year, more than 120 HCA Healthcare facilities from all 15 U.S. divisions partnered with local law enforcement. In total, approximately 13,136 pounds, equivalent to 9.02 million doses, of unused and expired prescription medications were collected.

    Law enforcement officers will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Ointments, lotions, drops, liquid medication in leak-proof containers, vape cartridges without batteries and pet medication will also be accepted. Any medications will be accepted; however, needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

    As a part of their commitment to combat prescription drug misuse, HCA Healthcare, the parent company of TriStar Health, has worked with the National Academy of Medicine’s (NAM) Action Collaborative on Countering the U.S. Opioid Epidemic.

    HCA Healthcare uses data from approximately 43 million annual patient encounters to help continuously improve care. The organization uses the science of “big data” to reduce prescription drug misuse and transform pain management, with initiatives in surgical, emergency and other care settings, including:

    Enhanced Surgical Recovery (ESR): a multi-modal approach to pain management using pre, intra and post-operative interventions to optimize outcomes. HCA Healthcare’s ESR programs have demonstrated significant improvements in surgical recovery and patient satisfaction, including decreases in opioid usage.

    Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances (EPCS): aims to stem increasing rates of opioid-related addiction, misuse diversion and death by making it more difficult for medication-seekers to doctor-shop and alter prescriptions. Physicians have access to aggregated electronic health records, providing data that will allow them to prescribe opioids judiciously.

    “Crush the Crisis” will take place at the following locations from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on October 26. For more information, visit hcahealthcare.com/crushthecrisis or call toll-free number at (833) 582-1970.

    • TriStar Centennial Medical Center
    • 2400 Patterson Street – Nashville, TN 37203
    • TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center
    • 355 New Shackle Island Road – Hendersonville, TN 37075
    • TriStar Horizon Medical Center
    • 111 Highway 70 East – Dickson, TN 37055
    • (Medication collected from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
    • TriStar Mt. Juliet ER
    • 100 Summit Blvd. – Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
    • TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center
    • 100 NorthCrest Drive – Springfield, TN 37172
    • TriStar Skyline Medical Center
    • 3441 Dickerson Pike – Nashville, TN 37207
    • TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center
    • 395 Wallace Road – Nashville, TN 37211
    • TriStar Spring Hill ER
    • 3001 Reserve Boulevard – Spring Hill, TN 37174
    • TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center
    • 200 StoneCrest Boulevard – Smyrna, TN 37167
    • TriStar Summit Medical Center
    • 5655 Frist Boulevard – Hermitage, TN 37076
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group19 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy