OBITUARY: Timothy Wayne Jacobs

Timothy Wayne Jacobs, age 48 passed away Friday, October 18, 2024 at Hendersonville Medical Center.

He was born March 11, 1976 in Nashville, TN to James Jewel & Norma Jean Searcy Jacobs.

He enjoyed racing and attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church, He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James “Jamie” Jacobs.

He is survived by his wife, Mindy Jacobs; sons, Cody (Dana) Jacobs, Harley (Amanda) Jacobs, Austin Jacobs and Ashton Jacobs; daughters, Addisyn Jacobs and Aubrey Jacobs, all of White House, TN, Jeskia (Brandon) James, Greenrier, TN; brothers, Norman (Joyce) Jacobs, Tullahoma, TN and Ronnie Lee, Mount Juliet, TN; 6 grandchildren, Akenzleigh, Bobby, Rhylee, Chevy, Amaya and Natalie.

A memorial service is being planned and this obituary will be updated when those arrangements are finalized.

Memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to help with funeral expenses at CashApp, $Mimi95spunky, Venmo @mindy-Hughes-22 or in a cash donation to Mindy.

ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/