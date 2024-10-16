Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Robertson County Source

    OBITUARY: David Proctor Fisher

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2st4xz_0w8nHg3k00

    David Proctor Fisher, age 85, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2024 at NHC Springfield.

    Mr. Fisher was born September 5, 1939, in Odessa, TX, to the late Larry Lajoie Fisher and Gwendolyn Spencer Fisher.

    He was a graduate of Greenbrier High School, former Owner of Springfield Express Trucking, a former member of the Rotary Club, and a member of Springfield First United Methodist Church. Mr. Fisher served multiple terms as the Mayor of Springfield, and retired from Titan Transfer Logistics.

    In addition to his parents, Mr. Fisher was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Lajoie Fisher.

    He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Florence Fisher; children, Polly Elaine Fisher Mickle and husband Robert, Perry David Fisher and wife Lisa, Kelly Scott Fisher and his fiancé Lynn, Frank Lee Callis Jr. and wife Cheryl, Stephen Allen Callis and wife Sheila, and Elana Dawn Beers and husband Emmett; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

    Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Friday, October 18th, in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Bro. Adam Callis officiating. A private family only burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery with Stephen Callis, Andy Callis, Eric Callis, Bradley Callis, Mitchell Beers, Alec Beers, Dalton Head, and Tanner Callis serving as pallbearers.

    The family will receive friends from 11 am until time of the service at 1 pm Friday, at the funeral home.

    In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org

    Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

    AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 https://www.austinandbell.com

    For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Shenandoah man charged in theft of dirtbike
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz18 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy