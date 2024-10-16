OBITUARY: David Proctor Fisher

David Proctor Fisher, age 85, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2024 at NHC Springfield.

Mr. Fisher was born September 5, 1939, in Odessa, TX, to the late Larry Lajoie Fisher and Gwendolyn Spencer Fisher.

He was a graduate of Greenbrier High School, former Owner of Springfield Express Trucking, a former member of the Rotary Club, and a member of Springfield First United Methodist Church. Mr. Fisher served multiple terms as the Mayor of Springfield, and retired from Titan Transfer Logistics.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Fisher was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Lajoie Fisher.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Florence Fisher; children, Polly Elaine Fisher Mickle and husband Robert, Perry David Fisher and wife Lisa, Kelly Scott Fisher and his fiancé Lynn, Frank Lee Callis Jr. and wife Cheryl, Stephen Allen Callis and wife Sheila, and Elana Dawn Beers and husband Emmett; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Friday, October 18th, in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Bro. Adam Callis officiating. A private family only burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery with Stephen Callis, Andy Callis, Eric Callis, Bradley Callis, Mitchell Beers, Alec Beers, Dalton Head, and Tanner Callis serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 11 am until time of the service at 1 pm Friday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 https://www.austinandbell.com

