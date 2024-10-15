OBITUARY: David Michael Traughber

David Michael Traughber, age 73, of Cross Plains, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2024 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY.

Mr. Traughber was born on April 11, 1951, in Robertson County, to the late Martin Traughber and Violetta Walker Traughber.

He worked in residential construction most of his life.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Traughber was preceded in death by a son, Steven Traughber; and a brother, Jonathan Walker.

He is survived by sons, Michael Traughber, and David Wayne Traughber; daughter, Mary (Steven) Faenza; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and sisters, Edna Irene Traughber, Joyce Searcy, Mary Haggard, Rosa Jean Ducos, and Billie Jo Walker.

Mr. Traughber’s wishes were to be cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 https://www.austinandbell.com

