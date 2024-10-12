5 Must See Halloween-Themed Pop Up Bars in Nashville

photo from Bode Nashville

Pop-up bars are becoming a part of the season and Halloween is no different. We found five Halloween-themed pop-up bars to visit during spooky season.

1Hidden Bar – Sandworm

200 4th Avenue N, Nashville

Be transported to Winter River and inside the dark and moody mind of Beetlejuice. Crude, Rude, and Anything but Ordinary, our favorite troublesome spirit, inspires creative cocktails, delightful fare, and hidden musings around every corner. And while our hidden bar may appear to be The Sandworm’s sanctuary, say his name three times and beware of the ghost with the most.

Find more information here.

2Bode Nashville

401 2nd Ave S, Nashville

From October 1st to October 31st, Bode has transformed their on-site bar, SideBar, into an eerie apothecary filled with supernatural elixirs and potions. Guests are invited to sip on spellbinding cocktails crafted from unique ingredients, blending magic and mystery in every drink from 5pm-11pm Sunday-Thursday, and 5pm-midnight Friday and Saturday.

Find more information here.

3Holston House

118 7th Avenue North, Nashville

Step into The Raven’s Nest at Bar TENN. Holston House Nashville invites you to preview their dark and moody pop-up bar experience inspired by Gothic literature and steeped in mysterious allure. Dare to join us for a hauntingly unforgettable evening draped in rich, dramatic decor filled with themed cocktails, enchanting tarot reading, and a dinner experience that will send shivers down your spine.

Find more information here.

4Dream Hotel

210 4th Avenue N, Nashville

Dream Nashville is thrilled to announce the debut of “It’s Fall Y’all,” a charming seasonal takeover inside the hotel’s Parlour Bar. Starting October 2, guests are invited to embrace the spirit of fall with a festive transformation that celebrates all things autumn.

Various new themed cocktails will be available with the launch, including the Perky Pumpkin, a seasonal spin on the espresso martini, Hay Bale Rides, a vodka-based concoction featuring house-made grenadine, lime, chinola, Select Apertivo and garnished with an orange wedge and mint bouquet, It’s Fall Y’all, a gin-based cocktail that is topped with a picture-perfect Fall Y’all stencil, and Apple Pie Jello Shots. The bites menu will feature items such as Fall Squash Flatbread, Mushroom Arancini, Beet Hummus with crudite and endive, Harvest Charcuterie Board, with Apple Bread Pudding and Baked Alaska for dessert.

Find more information here.

5Schulman’s Neighborhood Bar

1201 Porter Road, Nashville

Experience true Halloween horror with a fully immersive pop-up inspired by the 1978 film ‘Halloween’ and the king of horror, Michael Meyers. Expect authentic decor, themed drinks and spine-tingling entertainment. Specials will run October 24, through October 31 and will include: Slasher Margarita (Blood Orange Frozen Margarita), Dr. Loomis Loaded Lone River (Loaded Ranch Water with Cinnamon Sea Salt Rim and Spiced Pear) and Haddonfield Horror Shot (Heroes Vodka, Apple Cider, Sour Pucker Apple).

Find more information here.