OBITUARY: Michael Wayne Barnes

Michael Wayne Barnes, 56, of Greenbrier, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2024.

He was born March 30, 1968, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Joe and Judy Barnes.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Barnes.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are beloved daughter, Lindsey (Garrett) Wilkinson, father, Joe Barnes, brother, Joey Barnes, a multitude of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mike was a simple soul that enjoyed the quiet pleasures of family and friends. He was an avid Alabama fan and donned his favorite raggedy tee shirt and hat to show his support.

Mike was a hard worker all his life and spent his career as a procurement agent for the Department of Education for the State of Tennessee. In his free time, he loved spending time with his favorite pals, his dachshunds, Jasmine and Ginger. His greatest accomplishment in life was his daughter, Lindsey; rooting on her alma mater, Tennessee Tech, in gold and purple despite his abiding love of Alabama.

Friends and family will always smile fondly with memories of Mike’s love of Golly G’s ice cream and homegrown tomatoes. Mike will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Visitation:

OCT 8. 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM (CT)

Spring Hill Funeral Home

5110 Gallatin Pike S

Nashville, TN 37216

(615) 326-4565

