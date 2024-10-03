Titans Kicker Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Photo by Titans

NASHVILLE – Titans kicker Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance against the Dolphins in Week 4.

This is Folk’s 10th career Player of the Week Award. He won it in Week 2 of last season.

Folk made kicks from 53, 52, 47, 51 and 29 yards in Monday night’s 31-12 win over the Dolphins.

The five field goals matched a career-high for Folk, and the three 50-yard kicks in a game was a career-high.

Folk, who is 39, became the oldest kicker to make three 50-yard field goals in the same game.

Folk increased his career total to 44 career field goals from 50-plus yards on 67 career attempts (65.7 percent).

Against the Dolphins, Folk also set a career high with seven touchbacks on kickoffs.

“The biggest thing is we got our first win,” Folk said. “So, we’ll go into the bye feeling pretty good and continue to keep working and get better from here.”

In the contest, Folk improved his active streak to 16 consecutive made field goals, including his first seven attempts of 2024.

He also improved his all-time NFL-record streak to 79 consecutive field goals made on attempts from less than 40 yards while also increasing his career total to 389 field goals, surpassing David Akers (386) for 17th place in NFL history.

The Titans return to action on October 13 against the Colts at Nissan Stadium.