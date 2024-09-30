Open in App
    OBITUARY: Clayton Lynn Jackson

    By Jennifer Haley,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGu62_0vocVkSx00

    Clayton Lynn Jackson, age 64 of Adams, TN passed away on Friday, September 27, 2024, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

    Lynn was born July 13, 1960, in Springfield, TN to Linda Overby Jackson of Adams and the late Earl Clayton Jackson.

    He was a 1978 graduate of Jo Byrns High School. Lynn always had the heart of a farmer and even after his automobile accident which left him unable to farm, he was often seen “making the loop” surveying the fields. A knowledgeable sports fanatic, he especially loved the Tennessee Volunteers.

    In addition to his mother, Lynn is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Lynn Jackson and Marinelle of Cedar Hill, TN; his brother and sister-in-law, Mitchell Jackson and Darla of Cedar Hill; his sister and brother-in-law Susan Denise Ellis and Ricky of Adams; his grandchildren, Matthew and Alyssa Jackson and special nephew, Blake Jackson.

    A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 pm to 3 pm. https://www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.com

    In lieu of flowers, the family requests that if so desired memorial contributions may be made to Easterseals. All donations may be sent care of the Robertson County Funeral Home.

    For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

