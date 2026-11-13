Robertsdale’s RV and outdoor scene is busy, and that means steady customer traffic and solid earning potential for service pros.

Here’s one standout customer-facing role hiring now:

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Robertsdale, AL

Salary: Estimated $50,000–$75,000+ total annual compensation , commission-based with uncapped commissions

, commission-based with Type: Full-time

You’ll be the main point of contact for customers bringing in RVs and related vehicles for service—helping them understand repair needs, giving price estimates, suggesting add-on services, and keeping them updated on progress. This role is great if you like talking with people, enjoy RV/auto/marine gear, and want strong earning potential plus benefits like PTO, 401(k), and health coverage.

If this sounds like you, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.