🏥 Multiple Overnight Care Jobs in Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale has several overnight caregiving roles open right now, all with weekly pay and flexible schedules. If you like quiet night shifts and one-on-one care, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Robertsdale, AL

Type: Part-time, overnight

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Help clients at home with medication reminders, mobility, personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. You’ll need at least two years of caregiving experience and Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday overnight availability. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedule, immediate start, benefits package, travel pay, and caregiver bonuses.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Robertsdale, AL

Type: Part-time, overnight

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Very similar to the Patient Care Assistant role, but listed as Home Health Aide. You’ll support clients with personal care, hygiene, mobility, and light housekeeping, plus offer companionship. Requires 2+ years of caregiving experience, overnight availability on Wed/Thu/Sat/Sun, and ability to travel between visits. Comes with weekly pay, flexible shifts, benefits, and monthly appreciation prizes.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Robertsdale, AL

Type: Part-time, overnight

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Hands-on in-home care for clients who need help through the night. Duties include meal prep, medication reminders, mobility help, and companionship. Best fit if you’re compassionate, dependable, and patient, with 2+ years of experience and can pass a background check. Offers weekly pay, flexible scheduling, benefits, and referral bonuses.

If you’re a night owl with a heart for caregiving, this is a good time to apply—pick the title that best matches your experience and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.