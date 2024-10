An Oceanfront Mediterranean Mansion in Palm Beach Hits the Market for $60 Million

Three years after hedge funder Igor Tulchinsky dropped $39.5 million on an oceanfront mansion in South Florida, the founder and CEO of WorldQuant has now hoisted the palatial North Palm Beach property back onto the market. And if the stately spread manages to fetch its hefty $59.5 million asking price, he could pocket a cool $20 million profit on the resale.

The home, which Tulchinsky scooped up in 2021 from real estate investor Jeffrey Jacobs, is located in the exclusive Seminole Landing enclave in Old Port Village. Dubbed Bel Viaggio, the Moorish- and Neoclassical-tinged Mediterranean residence sits on a roughly three-acre lot and features 190 feet of white sand along Seminole Beach. Spanning roughly 19,900 square feet, the massive abode comprises nine bedrooms, a dozen full bathrooms, and five more half baths.

The property sits at the north end of Palm Beach with 190 feet of beach and ocean frontage.

After Jacobs purchased the property back in 2001, he demolished two existing homes in order to make way for the existing mega-manse. At the time, he tapped architect and Palm Beach preservationist Gene Pandula to spearhead the project’s design while Ray Clark handled the interiors and landscape architect Howard Ostrout Jr. worked on the grounds. The dwelling itself, completed in 2008, fits right into the Moorish-influend Mediterranean-style villas that Palm Beach is known for.

“This house is built like a bunker on the ocean,” broker Chris Leavitt of Douglas Elliman told The New York Post . “It is solid, sturdy, and structurally sound stone construction. There’s a guard at the gate and also one in front of the house, so it’s double-gated.” Leavitt holds the listing together with Ryan Serhant of Serhant and Netflix’s Owning Manhattan .

The home has hand-painted coffered ceilings.

Indeed, Tulchinsky’s opulent abode feels exceptionally private, and the trophy home definitely does not skimp on fine details. Residents and guests are welcomed via a dramatic two-story foyer, and beyond, you’ll find elaborate hand-painted coffered ceilings and custom millwork, plus a pair of spiral staircases. Highlights of the home include a fireside grand salon, an art gallery that doubles as a safe room, and a movie theater festooned with black marble fluted pilasters and red velvet seats. There’s also a cigar room, two offices, a large swimming pool out back, and a separate tower with a rooftop telescope that Jacobs used to use to gaze at the skies.

In 2022, tech billionaire Larry Ellison put his compound in the sedate Seminole Landing enclave on the market for $145 million. The Oracle co-founder has yet to find a buyer for the place, but he did snap up the nearby Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan in the meantime.

