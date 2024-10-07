Open in App
    Fredrik Eklund Snaps Up an All-New Condo in N.Y.C.’s Greenwich Village

    By Wendy Bowman,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjB9R_0vxbIKou00

    As Argo Real Estate and Bsafal’s highly anticipated mixed-use development in New York City’s nears the finish line, it’s already snagged a hot new resident. As first reported by The Real Deal , Fredrik Eklund has officially picked up a luxe condo at 64 University Place , adding to a property portfolio that includes homes in Connecticut and Miami, as well as a recently purchased penthouse in Austin, Texas.

    Danny Meyer's Blue Smoke Barbecue Restaurant in N.Y.C. Will Close This Year

    Records show the real estate broker and reality TV celeb doled out $3.35 million for a two-bedroom, three-bath unit resting on the fourth floor of the 11-story, KPF -designed structure, which boasts a throwback red brick exterior clad in ivy. According to TRD , the transaction included a $2.25 million mortgage and works out at around $2,400 per square foot.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbVgR_0vxbIKou00
    Open-concept great rooms sport living and dining areas flanked by oversized arched windows.

    RELATED: A Sound Effects Pioneer’s Hudson River-View Manhattan Apartment Is Up for Grabs

    Per marketing materials, the roughly 1,400-square-foot home includes SPACE Copenhagen interiors adorned throughout with hand-laid white oak floors, 10-foot ceilings, oversized arched windows and doors, and Juliette balconies.

    Additional highlights include a spacious great room holding a combined living and dining area nestled alongside a sleek kitchen outfitted with Poliform cabinetry, marble countertops, Dornbracht fixtures, and top-tier Miele appliances. There’s also a grand primary suite offering a walk-in closet, as well as a spa-inspired bath equipped with dual vanities and a soaking tub.

    Eklund and his family also will be privy to plenty of amenities, including a 24-hour doorman, a landscaped courtyard flaunting a cascading waterfall, a fitness center, a lounge, a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen, and ground-floor retail space.

    This $21 Million N.Y.C. Townhouse Has an 83-Foot Rock-Climbing Wall Hidden Inside

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3642BN_0vxbIKou00
    The building’s communal rooftop terrace comes with an outdoor kitchen.

    RELATED: Dick Ebersol and Susan Saint James’s N.Y.C. Pied-à-Terre Is Up for Grabs at $2.5 Million

    “This building is very special as I signed the very first contract after having worked on it in pre-development for years with the team,” Eklund said in a post on Instagram . “I just knew how beautiful it would turn out. Then what happened is nothing short of a miracle if you believe there are miracles in real estate: the building sold out all 28 residences in a few weeks, completely off-market … what Kohn Pedersen Fox designed with the warm brick and arches is just so stunning and fits in perfectly with the history of Greenwich Village. And the soothing interiors by SPACE Copenhagen are perfect too.”

    Construction on the project began in 2021, with completion estimated for the second half of this year. Sales and marketing duties were handled exclusively by Eklund and his business partner John Gomes, who also bought his own two-bedroom unit at the building.

    Click here for more photos of 64 University Place.

    Inside a $25 Million N.Y.C. Townhouse Renovated to Preserve Its 1930s Charm

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15uG2n_0vxbIKou00
