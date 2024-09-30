Riley Keough Wants to Preserve Elvis’s Graceland Mansion as Its New Owner

Things with Graceland aren’t going to be all shook up, after all.

Utah's Powder Mountain Will Soon Double as a Skiable Outdoor Art Museum

The actor Riley Keough, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, is hoping to preserve the King’s legendary mansion, People reported on Sunday. Keough inherited the property and her family’s trust following the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, last year.

“My hope is to continue what my grandmother [Priscilla Presley] did, and then my mother did, which is simply to preserve our family home,” Keough told People in an email.

She’s able to do that thanks in part to a judge who blocked the sale of Graceland back in May. The estate was set to go up for auction earlier this year, but an injunction was granted after Keough accused the company Naussany Investments and Private Lending of attempting to sell the home as part of a fraudulent scheme. Graceland was originally purchased by Elvis back in 1957 for just $102,500, and it’s since been added to the National Register of Historic Places and sees some 600,000 visitors every year.

One of Prince's Guitars Could Fetch $383,000 at Auction

“As the court has now made clear, there was no validity to the claims. There will be no foreclosure,” a spokesperson for Elvis Presley Enterprises told CBS when the judge’s ruling came down. “Graceland will continue to operate as it has for the past 42 years, ensuring that Elvis fans from around the world can continue to have a best in class experience when visiting his iconic home.”

Graceland has been in the news for other reasons as of late, too. In July, Elvis’s estate warned that memorabilia tied to the musician might be fake . The auction house GWS Auctions had put some of the King’s clothing, jewelry, and letters under the hammer, but Graceland executives went public with questions about the items’ authenticity. GWS, for its part, has stood behind the Elvis pieces it sold, saying they passed the company’s qualification standards.

Elvis fans, meanwhile, can still pay a visit to Graceland to honor the late rock-and-roller, with part of the estate having been turned into a museum. There, you can check out items including Elvis’s own private jets. At least one, however, isn’t on view: a dilapidated plane that sat in the desert for 40 years, which sold at auction in 2023 for $260,000.

Some Elvis Collectibles Recently Sold at Auction Could Be Fake, Graceland Execs Allege