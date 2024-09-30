Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Robb Report

    Riley Keough Wants to Preserve Elvis’s Graceland Mansion as Its New Owner

    By Tori Latham,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24T9eR_0vpIVmF800

    Things with Graceland aren’t going to be all shook up, after all.

    Utah's Powder Mountain Will Soon Double as a Skiable Outdoor Art Museum

    The actor Riley Keough, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, is hoping to preserve the King’s legendary mansion, People reported on Sunday. Keough inherited the property and her family’s trust following the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, last year.

    “My hope is to continue what my grandmother [Priscilla Presley] did, and then my mother did, which is simply to preserve our family home,” Keough told People in an email.

    She’s able to do that thanks in part to a judge who blocked the sale of Graceland back in May. The estate was set to go up for auction earlier this year, but an injunction was granted after Keough accused the company Naussany Investments and Private Lending of attempting to sell the home as part of a fraudulent scheme. Graceland was originally purchased by Elvis back in 1957 for just $102,500, and it’s since been added to the National Register of Historic Places and sees some 600,000 visitors every year.

    One of Prince's Guitars Could Fetch $383,000 at Auction

    “As the court has now made clear, there was no validity to the claims. There will be no foreclosure,” a spokesperson for Elvis Presley Enterprises told CBS when the judge’s ruling came down. “Graceland will continue to operate as it has for the past 42 years, ensuring that Elvis fans from around the world can continue to have a best in class experience when visiting his iconic home.”

    Graceland has been in the news for other reasons as of late, too. In July, Elvis’s estate warned that memorabilia tied to the musician might be fake . The auction house GWS Auctions had put some of the King’s clothing, jewelry, and letters under the hammer, but Graceland executives went public with questions about the items’ authenticity. GWS, for its part, has stood behind the Elvis pieces it sold, saying they passed the company’s qualification standards.

    Elvis fans, meanwhile, can still pay a visit to Graceland to honor the late rock-and-roller, with part of the estate having been turned into a museum. There, you can check out items including Elvis’s own private jets. At least one, however, isn’t on view: a dilapidated plane that sat in the desert for 40 years, which sold at auction in 2023 for $260,000.

    Some Elvis Collectibles Recently Sold at Auction Could Be Fake, Graceland Execs Allege

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 22
    Add a Comment
    Kathy Ouellette
    4h ago
    it's a dump inside. The outside is small and cramped. Look over the fence, you'll see poverty. Not worth paying to see.
    Linda Dixson
    8h ago
    thank you
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Launching a New Tequila Brand
    Robb Report2 days ago
    A German Tuner Just Gave the Ferrari Purosangue a Wild Makeover
    Robb Report6 days ago
    This $22.5 Million Horse Farm in Idaho Spans 450 Acres With a Mile of River Frontage
    Robb Report9 days ago
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal7 days ago
    Riley Keough gives rare insight into being sole owner of $500M Graceland estate
    HELLO3 days ago
    Longtime soap opera star dies at age 70
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    Tons of tears after video captures the face of last dog left waiting for his mom at day care
    petrescuereport.com5 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse servers warn against asking for a to-go box if you’re going to do this
    NewsNinja11 days ago
    Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury
    Knewz5 days ago
    Riley Keough Says Mother Lisa Marie Presley ‘Died Of A Broken Heart’ After Her Son’s Death
    DoYouRemember?6 days ago
    Ellen DeGeneres, 66, reveals triple diagnosis: ‘It’s hard to be honest’
    Page Six5 days ago
    Britney Spears Suffered Second & Third Degree Burns In Bizzare Home Fire: “Blew Into My Face”
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    All Deadliest Catch Deaths, Confirmed
    Escapist Magazine2 days ago
    Diddy Suffering From Severe Drug Withdrawals In Jail, Suge Knight Shared
    urbanislandz.com2 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    James Earl Jones' Family 'Robbed' of Multi-Million-Dollar Estate: 'Star Wars' Actor Died Racked with Regret Over Giving Up Profit Deal From Franchise
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Singer Claims She Was Just 16 When Diddy Had Her Come To A ‘Freak Off’ Party
    BroBible2 days ago
    Halle Berry says her children will have to support themselves when they get older: ‘I don’t want them to depend on me’
    face2faceafrica.com8 days ago
    Dolly Parton 'Off the Wagon' After Lifetime of Teetotalling! Jolene Singer, 78, 'Finally Hitting Bottle After Launching Wine Range'
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    5 Signs That Give Away a Woman's Age: Men Notice Them Instantly
    Dontae2 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston’s Home Swarmed by Police After Suicidal Claims: ‘She Doesn’t Deserve This’
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    Father, who strangled his 3-month-old son before he pulled the baby out of the car and began stomping on his head until he died, was put to death
    Dayton Daily Mag6 days ago
    The Queen Reportedly Denied Prince William's Request To Give Kate Middleton The 'Princess' Title After Their Wedding, A Royal Insider Reveals
    shefinds5 days ago
    Fans Express Concern After Mariska Hargitay Posts Series of Puzzling Photos
    Parade2 days ago
    Johnny Depp Had 'No Choice' But to Get New Set of Teeth: 'It Was Either Veneers or Risk Some Serious Health Problems'
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Flushes Away Toilet Death Theory — and Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Teen Says Her Eye 'Exploded Like A Grape' After Getting In Low-Speed Crash
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    Tony Award Winner Gavin Creel Dead at Age 48: Cause of Death Revealed
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Matthew McConaughey ‘Gaunt and Contorted’ Has His Loved Ones Worried: ‘He Needs to Get Help’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Barbra Streisand Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late 'A Star Is Born' Co-Star Kris Kristofferson
    PopCulture2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy