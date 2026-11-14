Roaring Spring’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both bedside nurses and clinic staff. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local but keep your skills sharp.

Employer: Conemaugh Health System (Nason Medical Center)

Conemaugh Health System (Nason Medical Center) Location: Roaring Spring, PA

Type: Part-time / PRN, varied shifts, rotating weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

ER role in a team-focused emergency department at a 45-bed community hospital. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, flexible scheduling, and strong support from charge nurses and leadership. Requires PA RN license, BLS, and timelines to get ACLS, PALS, and trauma certification.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Roaring Spring, PA (travel assignment)

Type: Full-time, travel RN

Salary: Competitive hourly rate + possible tax-free stipend (exact amount not listed)

ICU travel role where you work with one recruiter and avoid mid-contract pay cuts. Offers local and non-local options, referral bonuses (up to $1000 per referral), license reimbursement for new states, and access to multiple partner facilities.

Employer: Not listed (physicians office)

Not listed (physicians office) Location: Roaring Spring, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role doing rooming, vitals, medical history updates, Holter monitor application, and INR fingersticks. Great if you like a fast-paced office, steady hours, and benefits like PTO, health insurance, disability, 401(k), and retirement plan. High school diploma and CMA/MA background preferred; CPR a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.