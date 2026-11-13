Charlottesville Native Patrick A. Reed Brings Spider-Man Home to New Dominion Bookshop

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Patrick A. Reed, Virginian and author of the new Spider-Man Total Universe, shares why Spidey still hooks kids, and why comics count as real reading

Words by Jennifer Bryerton

Somewhere in the Roanoke Valley right now, a kid is shooting imaginary webs at the dog. Maybe it's happening at your house. If your child knows every Spider-Man movie by heart but has never held an actual comic book, we talked to just the person to help.

Patrick A. Reed is a pop culture historian and the co-curator of the Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing exhibition. He grew up a few hours up the road in Charlottesville and just released Spider-Man Total Universe: More Than 60 Years of Every Comic, Every Character, Every Story. The 832-page book traces the web-slinger from his first appearance in 1962 to today, with every major storyline, character and creator along the way. He answered our questions about where kids should start and why parents shouldn't worry about comics "not counting."

What Is a Good First Spider-Man Comic for Kids?

Patrick's advice is simple: go back to the very first story.

"For a parent or a young reader, you can really start with the very first story ever, from 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15, and get most of the basics. In just 11 short pages, creators Steve Ditko and Stan Lee managed to lay out the entire foundation that every Spider-story since has built on."

Eleven pages is a perfect length for a new reader, and it has everything: the powers, the costume, the origin story and the big lesson that "with great power must also come great responsibility." It is a great conversation starter, too. Ask your kid what they would do with that kind of power.

After that, Patrick says there is a Spider-Man story for just about every taste: big superhero sagas, mysteries, funny action stories, heartfelt character stories, even supernatural adventures. His book was written to help readers flip through and find the ones they'll love.

Roanoke tip: before you buy, check the graphic novel and comics sections at Roanoke Public Libraries, from the Main Library downtown to the neighborhood branches. Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt County libraries have great collections too. It's a free way to find out which Spidey your kid connects with.

Why Do Kids Still Love Spider-Man After 60 Years?

Spider-Man is older than most of us parents, and somehow he still feels brand new to every generation. Patrick says Marvel deserves a lot of credit for making versions of the character for every age, from the preschool show Spidey and His Amazing Friends to picture books, graphic novels, movies and video games. And the Spider-Verse means kids can find a hero who feels like them, whether that's Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen or even Spider-Ham.

Then there is the part every parent already knows. "A colorful red-and-blue costume, a mask that covers the face and allows us all to imagine ourselves inside, and the power to shoot webs, climb up walls, and swing high over the city? That's irresistible!"

Honestly, picture Spidey swinging past the Mill Mountain Star. It's hard to argue with that.

Do Comics Count as Real Reading?

This is the big one for a lot of parents, especially if you have a reluctant reader who will only pick up a graphic novel. Patrick's answer is one we're going to keep repeating.

"I think reading is reading, in the same way that jazz and rock and roll and folk and funk and classical are all music!"

He explains that comics are a medium, not a genre, so they can tell any kind of story. Because they combine words and pictures, kids are taking in meaning from the images and colors at the same time as the text. That's a lot of brain work happening on one page.

He also keeps it balanced. Patrick doesn't think anyone should read only comics, any more than they should only watch TV. But he points to a long history of comics helping kids get excited about reading and opening the door to bigger books. "There's a great history of comics being used to inspire literacy... and to help welcome kids into the larger world of reading, and that's a wonderful thing."

For more ideas on raising readers here in the valley, browse our Roanoke Valley schools and education guide, or pull a few titles from our lists of pet books for kids and spring nature books for kids.

A Hometown Kid Who Grew Up on Comics

Patrick's own story is a reminder of how kids used to find comics: on the spinner racks at the grocery store. He remembers buying them at Safeway and Waldenbooks in Charlottesville, plus two local comic shops, with older brothers who collected too. Plenty of Roanoke parents probably have their own version of that memory, whether it was a rack at the drugstore or a box of hand-me-down comics from a cousin. Share yours with your kids. They'll love it. And if your kid starts drawing comics of their own, our guide to kids' activities, sports and classes in the Roanoke Valley is a good place to find a local art class.

What Families Can Take Away From Spider-Man Total Universe

While researching the book, Patrick read, or reread, thousands of comics. The biggest thing he gained was an appreciation for how many people built Spider-Man together. "Hundreds of creators have contributed to this saga over the years, putting part of themselves into these stories, and that somehow comes through when you read them."

He hopes readers finish the book with a sense of how big the Spider-Man story really is, some appreciation for the writers and artists behind it, "and a desire to go out and explore the original comics for themselves!"

Is Spider-Man Total Universe a Good Holiday Gift?

At 832 pages and $80, it's a hefty, picture-packed reference book, which makes it a fun one for a comic-loving teen or a family to page through together. Younger kids will love the images even before they can read every word. Learn more from the publisher, Hachette Book Group, and ask your favorite local bookshop to order a copy.

Road Trip Idea: Meet the Author in Charlottesville

If you're up for a Saturday adventure, Patrick is giving a free book talk, Q&A and signing at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville on Saturday, November 14, from 7 to 8 p.m. It's about a two-hour drive from Roanoke. Details are on New Dominion's event page, and our sister publication has the full interview in CharlottesvilleFamily's preview of the event.

Staying closer to home? Our Roanoke Valley family events calendar has plenty of family fun around the valley this month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Spider-Man first appeared in Amazing Fantasy #15 in August 1962, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The story is just 11 pages long.

Spider-Man historian Patrick A. Reed recommends starting with Amazing Fantasy #15. It covers the origin, powers and personality that every later story builds on.

Yes. Comics combine words and images, and they have a long history of helping kids build a love of reading. Reed suggests mixing them into a balanced reading diet.

Roanoke Public Libraries, Roanoke County Public Library, Salem Public Library and Botetourt County Libraries all carry graphic novels, and local bookshops can order Spider-Man collections.

Patrick A. Reed is a pop culture historian, curator, journalist and DJ from Charlottesville. He co-curated the Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing exhibition and wrote Spider-Man Total Universe.

Yes. He speaks at New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free.

Get more ideas for Roanoke Valley families every week. Sign up for Out & About, our free weekly RoanokeFamily newsletter.

About the Author

Jen Bryerton

Jennifer Bryerton co-founded CharlottesvilleFamily in 1998 and RoanokeFamily in 2026, and wrote the Let's Go! Guide, an insider's guide to more than 400 family-tested outings in Virginia. She also founded VirginiaSummerCamp.com, a year-round guide to raising Virginia kids outdoors. A trained educator with an M.A.Ed. in special education, she is raising four children in Charlottesville, her youngest still in high school. She writes on education, gardening, parenting, family travel, and the logistics nobody tells you about. More Articles

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