Roanoke has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Angels of Assisi

Phone: (540) 344-8707 ext.2

Lady is a petite Yorkie mix who’s looking for a calm, loving home to call her own. If you’re hoping for a smaller companion dog, she could be a great match. Contact Angels of Assisi to learn more about her personality, health, and what kind of home would suit her best.

👉 Meet Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Senior (about 8 years 7 months )

Senior (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

with Weight: 10.5 lbs

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Omar Brown is a small senior Shih Tzu mix with a black-and-white coat and a gentle look. At just over 10 pounds, he’s a nice size for someone wanting a smaller companion. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate a quiet, loving home. Call the shelter to ask about his health, temperament, and any special needs.

👉 Meet Omar Brown and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Young (about 1 year )

Young (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan

with Weight: 74 lbs

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Stuffed Crust is a big, young American Bulldog mix with a white-and-tan coat and lots of growing left to do. At 74 pounds, he’ll do best with someone ready for a strong, active dog and committed to training and exercise. Reach out to the shelter to learn how he does with other dogs, kids, and daily activity.

👉 Meet Stuffed Crust and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 2 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Weight: 57.6 lbs

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Helmet Head is a handsome cream-colored pit bull mix in his young adult years. At just under 60 pounds, he’s a solid, medium-large dog who likely enjoys play and regular walks. Call the shelter to ask about his behavior, training, and whether he’s a good fit for your home and other pets.

👉 Meet Helmet Head and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 1 year )

Young (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

with Weight: 54.5 lbs

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Frankie is a young Lab mix with a black-and-white coat and a nice medium-large build. Labs are often energetic and people-focused, so Frankie may be a great match for an active person or family ready for walks, play, and training. Contact the shelter to get details on his personality and how he does with other animals.

👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Roanoke, VA area, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Every share and every visit helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.