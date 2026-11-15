Roanoke’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with solid options for both CDL and non‑CDL drivers. Here are a few strong picks if you like being on the road and home most nights.

Employer: TransForce

TransForce Location: Roanoke, VA (local, 100‑mile radius)

(local, 100‑mile radius) Salary: $28.28/hour (about $1,150/week estimated)

(about estimated) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 5:30 AM start

Highlights: Local HVAC equipment deliveries with light-touch handling using pallet jack/hand truck. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) and steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Roanoke, VA

Salary: $25.34/hour

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday, 5–7 PM start

Highlights: Shuttle empty and full trailers between yards and warehouses, no store delivery. Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and growth in a major food distribution network.

Employer: Hembree Transport Inc. (FedEx Ground Contractor)

Location: Based in Christiansburg, VA , serving the Roanoke area

Based in , serving the Roanoke area Pay: $160–$175 per day

Type: Full-time or part-time, 5–6 days/week, day shift

Highlights: Package delivery with a FedEx vehicle, paid training, health insurance, PTO, bonuses, and no CDL needed—just a clean license and ability to handle packages (with hand truck) up to 150 lbs.

If one of these fits your skills and schedule, click through and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.