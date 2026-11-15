Roanoke’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid roles in civil, mechanical, and field surveying. If you’ve got design or field experience, there are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: Independence Excavating, Inc.

Independence Excavating, Inc. Location: Roanoke, VA (travel to job sites)

(travel to job sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field and office mix for a Traveling Land Surveyor supporting heavy civil construction projects. You’ll work with Trimble GPS and AutoCAD Civil 3D, lead survey techs, and handle cut sheets, as-builts, and topo surveys. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: RK&K

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Water Resources Engineer role focused on stormwater, H&H design, and floodplain modeling for municipal and transportation projects. Requires B.S. in Civil/Environmental, ~4 years’ experience, and EIT, with tools like Civil 3D, MicroStation, HEC-RAS, and PCSWMM. Offers hybrid work, PTO, health/vision/dental, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Salas O’Brien

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design HVAC systems for K–12 schools, healthcare, industrial, and commercial buildings using Revit. Best for someone with 2–5 years of HVAC design experience, strong load calcs and equipment selection skills, and knowledge of IBC/IMC/IPC codes. Travel is less than 10%, with a focus on long-term, high-impact building projects.

If any of these fit your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.