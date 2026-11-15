Roanoke has some wonderful cats waiting for a cozy home and a person to love. Here are several adoptable kitties from two local shelters, all hoping you’ll be the one to take them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Grey and white

Weight: 5.08 lbs

5.08 lbs Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Del is a tiny grey-and-white baby girl who’s still very young and growing. With a fee-free adoption, she’s a great choice if you’re ready to raise a kitten and give her a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet DEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 8 months)

Young (about 8 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Weight: 8.27 lbs

8.27 lbs Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Tenebris is a sleek black young cat, past the tiniest kitten stage but still very much a youngster. His adoption fee is waived, making it easy to bring him home and let him settle into your life.

👉 Meet Tenebris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby with white

Weight: 12.12 lbs

12.12 lbs Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Djibouti is a handsome orange tabby with white, with a medium-length coat and a solid, grown-up size. If you like playful but more settled young adults, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Djibouti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Weight: 4.64 lbs

4.64 lbs Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Mavis is a petite black-and-white kitten, still under 5 pounds and full of growing to do. With no adoption fee, she’s ready for someone who wants to guide a young cat into adulthood.

👉 Meet Mavis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Lilac point

Weight: 8.3 lbs

8.3 lbs Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Martha Stewart is a lovely lilac point Siamese adult, with that classic Siamese look and a nice, moderate size. Her adoption fee is waived, so all she needs now is a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Martha Stewart and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)

Baby (about 11 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Weight: 3.23 lbs

3.23 lbs Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Little Bud is a tiny black kitten, just a few pounds and still very young. If you’re ready for all the fun (and work) of a baby cat, he’s a sweet candidate with no adoption fee.

👉 Meet Little Bud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Angels of Assisi

Phone: (540) 344-8707 ext.2

Henley is a young Domestic Shorthair at Angels of Assisi, looking for a family to call her own. Her adoption fee helps support her care and the care of other animals at the shelter.

👉 Meet Henley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Angels of Assisi

Phone: (540) 344-8707 ext.2

Tiger Lily is a kitten at Angels of Assisi, still in her baby stage and ready to grow up with her new people. Her fee includes her care and helps the rescue continue its work.

👉 Meet Tiger Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Angels of Assisi

Phone: (540) 344-8707 ext.2

Robert is a senior gentleman who deserves a soft place to land and a quiet, loving home. If you have room in your heart for an older cat, he could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Robert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Angels of Assisi

Phone: (540) 344-8707 ext.2

Frankie is an adult Domestic Shorthair who’s ready to move from shelter life to a real home. She’s waiting at Angels of Assisi for someone to choose her.

👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Angels of Assisi

Phone: (540) 344-8707 ext.2

Biggie is a baby Domestic Shorthair with a big future ahead of her. She’s looking for a family who will enjoy all the kitten antics and give her a safe home.

👉 Meet Biggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Angels of Assisi

Phone: (540) 344-8707 ext.2

Afeni-Voletta is an adult cat at Angels of Assisi, hoping for a stable, loving home. Her adoption fee supports her care and helps the shelter save more animals.

👉 Meet Afeni-Voletta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Angels of Assisi

Phone: (540) 344-8707 ext.2

Veronica is an adult Domestic Shorthair waiting patiently at Angels of Assisi. If you’re looking for a grown cat instead of a kitten, she may be just right for you.

👉 Meet Veronica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Roanoke, VA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection and Angels of Assisi, or calling the numbers listed above to ask about these cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.