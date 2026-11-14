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⚡ Roanoke, VA Utilities Jobs – Multiple High-Pay Field Roles
Roanoke’s utility and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid field roles for folks who like working outdoors and keeping the lights (and internet) on. These are hands-on jobs with real impact across the valley.
Stormwater Inspector III
- Employer: Roanoke County, VA
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Depends on qualifications
Help keep local streams and neighborhoods protected by inspecting stormwater systems and construction sites. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in civil/environmental fields, 3+ years stormwater/erosion control experience, and DEQ inspector certifications.
Transmission Line Mechanic-C-A
- Employer: Appalachian Power (AEP)
- Location: Roanoke, VA (must live within 45 minutes of John W. Vaughan Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $31.33 – $58.62/hour (pay level depends on C/B/A classification)
Climb towers, work on high-voltage transmission lines, and help keep power flowing across the region. Requires a high school diploma/GED, Class A CDL, and prior transmission line or line school experience; heavy physical work, travel, and overtime are part of the job.
Telecom Fiber Specialist A
- Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)
- Location: Roanoke, VA (must live within 45 minutes of John W. Vaughan Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $58.62/hour
Top-tier field role working on fiber optic networks on and around AEP’s power system—splicing, testing, and leading complex jobs. You’ll need a Class A CDL, prior Telecom Fiber Specialist‑B (or equivalent) experience, and comfort working at heights and around electrical equipment.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—utility openings in Roanoke tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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