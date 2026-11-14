Roanoke’s utility and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid field roles for folks who like working outdoors and keeping the lights (and internet) on. These are hands-on jobs with real impact across the valley.

Employer: Roanoke County, VA

Roanoke County, VA Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Depends on qualifications

Help keep local streams and neighborhoods protected by inspecting stormwater systems and construction sites. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in civil/environmental fields, 3+ years stormwater/erosion control experience, and DEQ inspector certifications.

Employer: Appalachian Power (AEP)

Appalachian Power (AEP) Location: Roanoke, VA (must live within 45 minutes of John W. Vaughan Center)

(must live within of John W. Vaughan Center) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $31.33 – $58.62/hour (pay level depends on C/B/A classification)

Climb towers, work on high-voltage transmission lines, and help keep power flowing across the region. Requires a high school diploma/GED, Class A CDL, and prior transmission line or line school experience; heavy physical work, travel, and overtime are part of the job.

Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power (AEP) Location: Roanoke, VA (must live within 45 minutes of John W. Vaughan Center)

(must live within of John W. Vaughan Center) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $58.62/hour

Top-tier field role working on fiber optic networks on and around AEP’s power system—splicing, testing, and leading complex jobs. You’ll need a Class A CDL, prior Telecom Fiber Specialist‑B (or equivalent) experience, and comfort working at heights and around electrical equipment.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—utility openings in Roanoke tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.