Roanoke’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid local options hiring right now.

Employer: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro Location: Roanoke, VA

Pay: $13–$16/hr + tips (total comp about $16–$18/hr)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Morning and daytime shifts (no late nights), with weekends required. Great fit if you enjoy a calm but busy café vibe, making coffee drinks, and giving warm, detailed service. Includes employee discounts, paid training, and room to grow.

Employer: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center / Pyramid Global Hospitality

Location: Roanoke, VA

Pay: Around $12–$12.25/hr

Type: Seasonal Part-time, in-person

Early-bird role with shifts starting at 5:45 a.m., plus some longer Friday/Saturday shifts. You’ll make espresso drinks, handle cash, and keep the coffee area spotless in a historic, high-traffic hotel. Seasonal through January 9, 2027, with a chance to move into an on-call or part-time role.

Employer: Zaxby’s

Location: Roanoke, VA 24017

Pay: $13.50–$14.50/hr

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

New location hiring front-of-house cashiers and back-of-house cooks. Day and night shifts available, with hands-on work, fast pace, and a team-focused environment. You’ll greet guests, run the register, or cook made-to-order food and keep things clean and stocked.

If one of these sounds right, don’t overthink it—pick your favorite and apply this week while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.