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🍽️ Roanoke Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Roanoke’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid local options hiring right now.
Morning Bistro Cashier/Server – Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro
- Employer: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Pay: $13–$16/hr + tips (total comp about $16–$18/hr)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
Morning and daytime shifts (no late nights), with weekends required. Great fit if you enjoy a calm but busy café vibe, making coffee drinks, and giving warm, detailed service. Includes employee discounts, paid training, and room to grow.
Seasonal Part-Time Barista – Hotel Roanoke
- Employer: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center / Pyramid Global Hospitality
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Pay: Around $12–$12.25/hr
- Type: Seasonal Part-time, in-person
Early-bird role with shifts starting at 5:45 a.m., plus some longer Friday/Saturday shifts. You’ll make espresso drinks, handle cash, and keep the coffee area spotless in a historic, high-traffic hotel. Seasonal through January 9, 2027, with a chance to move into an on-call or part-time role.
Team Members (Cashiers & Cooks) – Zaxby’s
- Employer: Zaxby’s
- Location: Roanoke, VA 24017
- Pay: $13.50–$14.50/hr
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
New location hiring front-of-house cashiers and back-of-house cooks. Day and night shifts available, with hands-on work, fast pace, and a team-focused environment. You’ll greet guests, run the register, or cook made-to-order food and keep things clean and stocked.
If one of these sounds right, don’t overthink it—pick your favorite and apply this week while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.