Roanoke’s leadership job scene is active right now, with options from corporate to trades to nonprofit. If you’ve got management experience, there’s a solid mix of office, field, and mission-driven roles to explore.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Roanoke, VA (6701 Peters Creek Rd.)

Type: Full-time, on-site (listed as internship but scheduled 35–40 hrs/week)

Full-time, on-site (listed as internship but scheduled 35–40 hrs/week) Pay: $19.00/hour

Entry-level management role where you both run the test center and work as a Test Administrator. You’ll lead a small team, handle scheduling and hiring, and keep exams running smoothly, with benefits starting on your hire date (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, ESPP, paid time off, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Precision Garage Door – Sydnic LLC

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000–$55,000/year + 13%–16.75% commission

Hands-on leadership role running an existing local market for a garage door company. You’ll open the office each morning, manage techs and installers, handle staffing and training, and jump into the field for door estimates and overflow service calls while driving sales growth and team performance.

Employer: Not listed (faith-based nonprofit)

Not listed (faith-based nonprofit) Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $30,000–$35,000/year

Lead a faith-based nonprofit by setting strategy, overseeing daily operations and budgets, and guiding fundraising and partnerships. Ideal if you have at least 5 years of leadership experience and want your management skills to directly support ministry, community programs, and long-term impact.

If any of these sound close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.