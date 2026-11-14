Roanoke’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like working with your hands or being behind the wheel, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.03 – $44.76 per hour

Keep FedEx trucks and equipment in top shape with advanced repair and maintenance work. This role is great if you have 4+ years of fleet/auto/truck experience and want steady hours (Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm) with a major employer.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.10 per hour

Drive FedEx vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and interact with customers. Good fit if you’re 21+, can lift 50 lbs, and want a stable driving job based at the Roanoke FedEx location five days a week.

Employer: AiLO Logistics

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time, seasonal temporary-to-hire

Pay: $34.46 per hour (seasonal rate up to 40 hrs/week)

Run local USPS mail routes with no overnight trips and be home daily. Ideal if you have a CDL Class A, 2+ years of experience, and want strong holiday pay with a chance to stay on long term.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—transportation employers often have more than one route or shift open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.