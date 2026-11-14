undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Roanoke, VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Roanoke’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like working with your hands or being behind the wheel, there are some solid options open right now.
Sr. Vehicle Maintenance Technician/DOT
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34.03 – $44.76 per hour
Keep FedEx trucks and equipment in top shape with advanced repair and maintenance work. This role is great if you have 4+ years of fleet/auto/truck experience and want steady hours (Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm) with a major employer.
Courier/DOT
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.10 per hour
Drive FedEx vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and interact with customers. Good fit if you’re 21+, can lift 50 lbs, and want a stable driving job based at the Roanoke FedEx location five days a week.
Local Class A Drivers – Home Daily
- Employer: AiLO Logistics
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Type: Full-time, seasonal temporary-to-hire
- Pay: $34.46 per hour (seasonal rate up to 40 hrs/week)
Run local USPS mail routes with no overnight trips and be home daily. Ideal if you have a CDL Class A, 2+ years of experience, and want strong holiday pay with a chance to stay on long term.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—transportation employers often have more than one route or shift open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.