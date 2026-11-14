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🏥 Roanoke, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Roanoke’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics hiring across skill levels. If you’re looking for steady work in patient care, these roles are worth a look.
Physical Therapist – Inpatient Rehabilitation
- Employer: Carilion Clinic
- Location: 101 Elm Ave, Roanoke, VA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: $39.00 – $62.40/hour
Work in an inpatient rehab setting, doing full patient assessments, treatment planning, and supervising PTAs. Great fit if you have a DPT or Master’s in PT (or 5+ years with a PT bachelor’s) and want strong benefits, pension, and ongoing education.
RN I – Radiology
- Employer: Carilion Clinic
- Location: 1906 Belleview Ave SE, Roanoke, VA
- Type: Full-time, Day/Evening
- Pay: $33.52 – $50.28/hour
Radiology nursing role with direct patient care, meds, and care coordination using EPIC. Ideal for new or early-career RNs licensed (or license-eligible) in Virginia who want strong benefits, PTO from day one, and a team-based environment.
Psychiatric Technician – Adult Inpatient Rehab (Nights)
- Employer: Carilion Clinic
- Location: 2017 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA
- Type: Full-time, Nights (three 12-hour shifts)
- Pay: $17.39 – $24.35/hour
- Bonus: Sign-on bonus eligible – $5,000 (per guidelines, external hires)
Support adults and children on an acute psych unit with safety checks, daily living help, groups, and crisis support. Only a high school diploma or GED required; de-escalation and BLS training provided, plus full medical, dental, vision, PTO, and pension.
Endoscopy Technician
- Employer: Gastroenterology Consultants and Endoscopy Center of Southwest VA
- Location: Roanoke, VA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour
Hands-on role setting up procedure rooms, assisting with endoscopy/colonoscopy, and reprocessing scopes to keep patients safe. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with medical equipment, and can get BLS certified within 90 days.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.