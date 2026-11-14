Roanoke’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics hiring across skill levels. If you’re looking for steady work in patient care, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic Location: 101 Elm Ave, Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $39.00 – $62.40/hour

Work in an inpatient rehab setting, doing full patient assessments, treatment planning, and supervising PTAs. Great fit if you have a DPT or Master’s in PT (or 5+ years with a PT bachelor’s) and want strong benefits, pension, and ongoing education.

Employer: Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic Location: 1906 Belleview Ave SE, Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time, Day/Evening

Pay: $33.52 – $50.28/hour

Radiology nursing role with direct patient care, meds, and care coordination using EPIC. Ideal for new or early-career RNs licensed (or license-eligible) in Virginia who want strong benefits, PTO from day one, and a team-based environment.

Employer: Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic Location: 2017 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time, Nights (three 12-hour shifts)

Pay: $17.39 – $24.35/hour

Bonus: Sign-on bonus eligible – $5,000 (per guidelines, external hires)

Support adults and children on an acute psych unit with safety checks, daily living help, groups, and crisis support. Only a high school diploma or GED required; de-escalation and BLS training provided, plus full medical, dental, vision, PTO, and pension.

Employer: Gastroenterology Consultants and Endoscopy Center of Southwest VA

Location: Roanoke, VA (in-person)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Hands-on role setting up procedure rooms, assisting with endoscopy/colonoscopy, and reprocessing scopes to keep patients safe. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with medical equipment, and can get BLS certified within 90 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.