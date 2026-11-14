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Roanoke
🛒 Roanoke, VA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Roanoke’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands and local favorites. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, this week has some strong leads.
Store Co Director
- Employer: The Fresh Market
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,830 – $75,000/year
This is a leadership role running store operations and teams in a specialty grocery setting. Comes with up to 40% team member discount, 401(k) match, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.
Auto Damage Trainee (Field)
- Employer: GEICO
- Location: Roanoke/Lynchburg territory (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $27.98 – $43.75/hour (about $56,375/year starting) + $1,500 sign-on for licensed candidates
Field role helping customers after accidents by inspecting vehicles and writing estimates. Includes Day 1 health benefits, 13 paid holidays, 401(k) with up to 6% match, paid training, and a company vehicle for the territory.
Retail Service Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $12.77 – $18.40/hour
Lead the store team on your shift, handle customer service, returns, and opening/closing duties. Offers PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance.
Front End Service Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3243
- Location: 4524 Challenger Ave, Roanoke, VA 24012
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21 – $34/hour + performance incentives and shift premiums
Supervise front-end associates, oversee checkouts and returns, and keep customer service running smoothly. Includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Store Clerk & Sorting Room Worker
- Employer: The Salvation Army
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week, Mon–Sat 10am–6pm)
- Pay: $12.77/hour
Hands-on role taking donations, sorting and pricing items, and helping customers at the register. Good fit if you like staying active and don’t mind lifting and working in a warehouse/store environment.
Sales Lead
- Employer: Chico's (The Forum Shops of Roanoke)
- Location: Roanoke, VA 24018
- Type: Regular / Full-time
- Pay Range: $13.77 – $17.20/hour
Help lead the team in a women’s fashion store, support opening/closing, and coach associates on sales and service. Offers merchandise discounts, optional health benefits, 401(k), and growth across sister brands.
Honda Service BDC Representative
- Employer: Priority Honda Roanoke (Lithia & Driveway)
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $16 – $18/hour + performance bonuses
Phone- and computer-based role setting service appointments and following up with customers. Schedule is 9am–6pm with every other Saturday 8am–5pm, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and vehicle purchase discounts.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s still posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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