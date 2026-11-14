Roanoke’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands and local favorites. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, this week has some strong leads.

Employer: The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,830 – $75,000/year

This is a leadership role running store operations and teams in a specialty grocery setting. Comes with up to 40% team member discount, 401(k) match, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: GEICO

GEICO Location: Roanoke/Lynchburg territory (field-based)

Roanoke/Lynchburg territory (field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.98 – $43.75/hour (about $56,375/year starting) + $1,500 sign-on for licensed candidates

Field role helping customers after accidents by inspecting vehicles and writing estimates. Includes Day 1 health benefits, 13 paid holidays, 401(k) with up to 6% match, paid training, and a company vehicle for the territory.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: $12.77 – $18.40/hour

Lead the store team on your shift, handle customer service, returns, and opening/closing duties. Offers PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3243

Location: 4524 Challenger Ave, Roanoke, VA 24012

4524 Challenger Ave, Roanoke, VA 24012 Type: Full-time

Salary: $21 – $34/hour + performance incentives and shift premiums

Supervise front-end associates, oversee checkouts and returns, and keep customer service running smoothly. Includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: The Salvation Army

Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week , Mon–Sat 10am–6pm)

Part-time (about , Mon–Sat 10am–6pm) Pay: $12.77/hour

Hands-on role taking donations, sorting and pricing items, and helping customers at the register. Good fit if you like staying active and don’t mind lifting and working in a warehouse/store environment.

Employer: Chico's (The Forum Shops of Roanoke)

Location: Roanoke, VA 24018

Roanoke, VA 24018 Type: Regular / Full-time

Pay Range: $13.77 – $17.20/hour

Help lead the team in a women’s fashion store, support opening/closing, and coach associates on sales and service. Offers merchandise discounts, optional health benefits, 401(k), and growth across sister brands.

Employer: Priority Honda Roanoke (Lithia & Driveway)

Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16 – $18/hour + performance bonuses

Phone- and computer-based role setting service appointments and following up with customers. Schedule is 9am–6pm with every other Saturday 8am–5pm, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and vehicle purchase discounts.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.