Roanoke’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in industrial automation. If you’ve got controls, modeling, or field commissioning experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TMEIC

TMEIC Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,200 – $136,800

Customize and test PC/PLC/drive-based control software for heavy industrial systems. Good fit if you have 2+ years in process automation, strong C++/OOP in Microsoft environment, and can travel about 15% (sometimes for multi‑month site work).

Employer: TMEIC

TMEIC Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,900 – $148,300

Focus on mathematical models and algorithms for metal rolling mills and other heavy industry systems. Ideal if you enjoy simulation, data analysis, and control algorithms, have 2+ years in process automation/models, and are open to ~25% travel.

Employer: TMEIC

TMEIC Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,750 – $134,650

Hands-on commissioning and troubleshooting for hot and cold rolling systems at client sites. Great if you like being in the mill instead of the office, have C++ knowledge, and are ready for 75%+ domestic and international travel.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through and see the full details—sometimes the match is better than it looks at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.