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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Roanoke
Roanoke has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. Each one below is already in local care and hoping to meet their new family soon.
Marshall
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Senior – about 8 years
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black markings
- Weight: 55 lbs
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection (RCACP)
- Phone: (540) 344-4922
Marshall is a handsome, white-and-black senior pittie mix who’s ready for a cozy retirement home. At 8 years old, he’s past the wild puppy stage and would love a calm, loving place to call his own.
👉 Meet Marshall and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ed
- Breed: Shepherd / Corgi mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection (RCACP)
- Phone: (540) 344-4922
Ed is a “short king” with a big personality in a low-rider body. This funny Shepherd/Corgi mix is long, low, and full of charm—perfect for someone who loves a quirky, one-of-a-kind dog.
👉 Meet Ed and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daphne
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young – about 6 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: 32 lbs (still growing)
- Adoption fee: $20
- Health: Spayed, up to date on vaccines
- Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection (RCACP)
- Phone: (540) 344-4922
Daphne is a happy, fun-loving puppy who’s still learning about the world. She’ll need basic training and will likely grow into a larger dog. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of love, Daphne could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Daphne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ramses
- Breed: Pharaoh Hound mix
- Age: Young – about 1.5 years
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Weight: 23 lbs (small/medium)
- Adoption fee: $20
- Health: Neutered, up to date on vaccines
- Background: Came in as a stray and was not reclaimed
- Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection (RCACP)
- Phone: (540) 344-4922
Ramses is a cute, young lap-lover who enjoys hanging out close to his people. If you’re looking for a smaller dog who still has plenty of youthful energy, come meet this sweet boy.
👉 Meet Ramses and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trixie
- Breed: Maltese mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $175
- Health: Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm tested
- Program: Part of the Pets for Patriots program
- Shelter: Roanoke Valley SPCA
- Phone: (540) 339-9247
Trixie is a small, fluffy companion dog looking for a “WOOFderful” home. She comes fully vetted and ready to go home with you. The shelter offers adoptions by appointment, and she’s also eligible for the Pets for Patriots program—ask the team for details.
👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Everett
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Angels of Assisi
- Phone: (540) 344-8707 ext.2
Everett is a young Shepherd mix at Angels of Assisi, looking for a family to help him grow into a confident, loyal companion. Contact the shelter for more details about his personality and needs.
👉 Meet Everett and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Roanoke, VA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or submitting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.