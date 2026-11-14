Roanoke has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. Each one below is already in local care and hoping to meet their new family soon.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Senior – about 8 years

– about Gender: Male

Color: White with black markings

Weight: 55 lbs

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection (RCACP)

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Marshall is a handsome, white-and-black senior pittie mix who’s ready for a cozy retirement home. At 8 years old, he’s past the wild puppy stage and would love a calm, loving place to call his own.

👉 Meet Marshall and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Corgi mix

Shepherd / Corgi mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection (RCACP)

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Ed is a “short king” with a big personality in a low-rider body. This funny Shepherd/Corgi mix is long, low, and full of charm—perfect for someone who loves a quirky, one-of-a-kind dog.

👉 Meet Ed and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young – about 6 months

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Weight: 32 lbs (still growing)

Adoption fee: $20

Health: Spayed, up to date on vaccines

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection (RCACP)

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Daphne is a happy, fun-loving puppy who’s still learning about the world. She’ll need basic training and will likely grow into a larger dog. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of love, Daphne could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Daphne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pharaoh Hound mix

Pharaoh Hound mix Age: Young – about 1.5 years

Gender: Male

Color: White with black

Weight: 23 lbs (small/medium)

(small/medium) Adoption fee: $20

Health: Neutered, up to date on vaccines

Background: Came in as a stray and was not reclaimed

Came in as a stray and was not reclaimed Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection (RCACP)

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Ramses is a cute, young lap-lover who enjoys hanging out close to his people. If you’re looking for a smaller dog who still has plenty of youthful energy, come meet this sweet boy.

👉 Meet Ramses and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $175

Health: Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm tested

Program: Part of the Pets for Patriots program

Part of the program Shelter: Roanoke Valley SPCA

Phone: (540) 339-9247

Trixie is a small, fluffy companion dog looking for a “WOOFderful” home. She comes fully vetted and ready to go home with you. The shelter offers adoptions by appointment, and she’s also eligible for the Pets for Patriots program—ask the team for details.

👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Young

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Angels of Assisi

Phone: (540) 344-8707 ext.2

Everett is a young Shepherd mix at Angels of Assisi, looking for a family to help him grow into a confident, loyal companion. Contact the shelter for more details about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Everett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Roanoke, VA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or submitting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.