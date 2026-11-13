Roanoke’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from entry-level growth roles to high-impact defense industry work. If you’re good with people and like hitting goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Twenty-Six Defense

Twenty-Six Defense Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Virginia role with a defined base pay range (see posting for details)

High-level regional role selling advanced night-vision and defense tech to military, government, and law enforcement customers. You’ll own the full business development cycle, travel 30–40%, and work closely with engineering and leadership. Strong fit if you have 10+ years in defense, military, or technical sales and can obtain a security clearance. Offers a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off), competitive pay, 401(k), and robust medical and PTO benefits.

Alternate listing with the same role/details: View on Indeed

Employer: Global Influence

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $900 – $1,350 per week

Entry-level friendly role with paid training and hands-on mentorship. You’ll build customer relationships, generate leads, and help match people with partner products and services. Good for outgoing, goal-driven folks who want career growth, performance-based incentives, and a supportive team setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon; good Roanoke roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.