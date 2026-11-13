Roanoke’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in infrastructure, public service, and defense. If you’ve got project or program management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Independence Excavating, Inc.

Independence Excavating, Inc. Location: Roanoke, VA (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large heavy civil construction projects from budget and schedule to subcontractors and change orders. This role fits someone with 5+ years managing big commercial construction jobs, strong estimating skills, and who likes a family-owned company with weekly pay, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Twenty-Six Defense (Elbit Systems subsidiary)

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Virginia range noted in posting (exact figure set by employer based on experience)

Run complex U.S. Army and defense programs from development through full-rate production, leading cross-functional teams and working directly with government customers. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree, 5+ years program management in defense/aerospace, and an active Secret clearance; in return you get a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off), strong medical/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: City of Roanoke

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Own the full grant lifecycle for the Roanoke City Police Department: research opportunities, write proposals, manage budgets, and keep projects compliant and on track. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in business/public/nonprofit admin, strong grant-writing experience, and love detailed project work, plus you’ll get city benefits, pension options, generous leave, and multiple Aetna health plan choices.

Employer: HDR (100% employee-owned)

(100% employee-owned) Location: Roanoke, VA (within a nationwide Water group)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Virginia): $128,279 – $231,480

Lead large, multi-disciplinary water and wastewater projects while mentoring teams and helping grow HDR’s Water Business Group. Ideal for a PE with 10+ years’ experience and 5+ years of project management, who wants high-impact work, employee ownership, and a strong benefits package with retirement match, paid leave, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)

Location: Roanoke, VA (on-site, travel ~25% or less)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,633 – $128,688

Manage power and transmission projects from planning through closeout, using both Agile and Waterfall methods in a matrixed team. This role suits someone with 3–9+ years of project experience (depending on education level), ideally with utility or nuclear background; you’ll get competitive pay, strong benefits, and growth from Project Manager to Senior level.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Roanoke employers are clearly investing in strong managers right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.