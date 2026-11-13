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Roanoke
🏭 Roanoke, VA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Roanoke’s plants are busy right now, and skilled hands are in demand. If you like fast-paced production work and solid pay, these local roles are worth a look.
Electrical Systems & Mechatronics Maintenance Supervisor
- Employer: Trivium Packaging
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Type: Full-time (24/7 manufacturing environment)
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads a team of electricians and techs, keeping high-speed steel-forming and food-packaging lines running safely and smoothly. You’ll work hands-on with Allen-Bradley PLCs, VFDs, AC/DC motors, and drive preventive and predictive maintenance across the plant.
Operator Manufacturing IV
- Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Type: Full-time, rotating day shift (6:00a–6:00p, 2-2-3 schedule)
- Pay: $21.87–$23.55 per hour, depending on experience
Run and troubleshoot multiple pieces of bottling and packaging equipment, do changeovers, and lead peers on the line. This job offers clear growth paths, 401(k) match, health coverage, stock purchase plan, and steady hours in a busy beverage plant.
Production Operator
- Employer: AkzoNobel (paints & coatings)
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 10-hour shifts, Friday OT as needed
- Pay: $18.50 per hour + target bonus up to 3%
Fill and label paint products from 1 gallon to 5,000 gallons, handle containers up to 75 lbs, and keep equipment and work areas clean and safe. Benefits start Day 1, including 401(k) with 6% match, medical, dental, vision, paid time off, disability, and tuition assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and often has other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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