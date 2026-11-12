🚔 Roanoke, VA Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings

Roanoke’s security and safety scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like being out in the community and keeping others safe.

Below are several public safety and security jobs hiring now in Roanoke, VA.

Employer: Zūm Services, Inc

Zūm Services, Inc Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead safety operations for a fast-growing student transportation company. You’ll run training, manage safety staff, handle incident investigations, and make sure all DOT/OSHA and school transportation rules are followed.

Best for someone with 5+ years in transportation safety, strong knowledge of FMCSA/OSHA/DOT, and experience training and supervising drivers.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Roanoke, VA (Downtown)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Unarmed patrol driving role protecting a utilities client downtown. You’ll do regular vehicle and foot patrols, respond to alarms and incidents, and provide customer service to staff, visitors, and contractors.

Requires a valid driver’s license, high school diploma or GED, background check, and drug screen. Offers paid training, benefits, and tools to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services

Location: Roanoke, VA (Mall/Retail)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.75/hour

High customer-service security role at a local mall with two steady schedules (day shifts). You’ll welcome visitors, manage access, patrol the property, respond to incidents, and write reports.

Must have a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, high school diploma or GED, and pass background and drug screening. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and free uniform.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.