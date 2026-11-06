🏥 Roanoke Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Nursing & Med Tech Roles

Roanoke’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially for nurses and senior-care pros. If you like patient care and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time (LPN/LVN)

Salary: Not listed

Lead care for residents in a senior living community, from following treatment plans to giving meds and keeping detailed documentation. Brookdale offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO for full-time, tuition help, and even support with U.S. citizenship fees for eligible staff.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re certified to pass meds and want a clear growth path into roles like Resident Care Coordinator or nursing. You’ll handle medication administration, counts, and pharmacy coordination, with access to health benefits, 401(k), PTO for full-time, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time RN

Salary Range: $71,677 – $107,516/year total cash target

Home health RN role where you manage a patient caseload, create care plans, supervise LPNs/HHAs, and educate patients in their own homes. Pay includes per-visit and hourly rates, plus a comprehensive benefits package, 401(k) contribution, and strong clinical development and CE opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (shifts, territory, or unit) make it just right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.