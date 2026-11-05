🚌 Roanoke Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Opportunities

Roanoke has a steady need for safe, reliable drivers right now. If you like being on the road and helping people or businesses, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour

Deliver tires and related products to local customers, with no CDL required. This is a good fit if you want steady daytime driving, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like building relationships with regular business customers.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Roanoke, VA (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

Haul sets, gear, and equipment for live shows, tours, and events across North America. All miles are paid (loaded and empty), with a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked and most earning $5,500–$6,500+/week; passport required and great if you want high-earning, long-haul work tied to the entertainment industry.

Employer: Optimum Medical Response (OMR)

Location: Roanoke, VA 24013

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour

Benefits: 401(k), paid time off, referral program

Drive patients to and from hospitals, clinics, dialysis, and other appointments using company vehicles. You’ll help with wheelchair lifts and securements, use a mobile app for dispatch, and provide calm, safe rides for people who really depend on you.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation roles move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.