🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Roanoke

Roanoke has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy couch. Here are a few adoptable pups who might be the perfect match for your family.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (about 1 year old)

Young (about old) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Weight: 50 lbs

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Tippy is a young, medium–large girl with a sleek black coat and white markings. At about a year old, she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has lots of youthful energy and curiosity. With her low adoption fee, she’s a great option for someone ready to invest time and love into training and bonding.

👉 Meet Tippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 4 years old)

Adult (about old) Gender: Female

Color: Gray with white

Weight: 54 lbs

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Clarice is a beautiful gray-and-white pittie mix with a solid adult build. At around 4 years old, she’s more settled than a puppy and may be a good fit for someone wanting a grown dog with some maturity. Her low adoption fee makes it easier to focus your budget on supplies and future vet care.

👉 Meet Clarice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (about 1 year old)

Young (about old) Gender: Female

Color: Tan with white

Weight: 49 lbs

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Annabelle is a tan-and-white young pittie mix, right around 50 pounds. She’s at a great age to keep learning and growing with her new family. With her affordable adoption fee, she could be a wonderful companion for someone ready to give her structure, exercise, and love.

👉 Meet Annabelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (about 1 year old)

Young (about old) Gender: Female

Color: Chocolate brown

Weight: 41 lbs

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Regional Center for Animal Control & Protection

Phone: (540) 344-4922

Basmati is a smaller, young pittie mix with a rich chocolate coat. At about 41 pounds, she’s a nice medium size. She’s looking for a home that can guide her through young-dog life with patience, training, and plenty of playtime.

👉 Meet Basmati and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Adoption type: Foster-to-adopt (two-week trial run)

Program: Part of the Pets for Patriots program

Part of the program Shelter: Roanoke Valley SPCA

Phone: (540) 339-9247

Coco is a sweet adult shepherd mix who enjoys gentle attention, cozy naps, and slow sniff walks where she can take in the world at her own pace. She also loves snuffle mats filled with treats. Because she’s available as foster-to-adopt, you can try living together for two weeks before making things official—perfect if you want to be sure it’s a good match.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Roanoke Valley SPCA

Phone: (540) 339-9247

Chuck is a young terrier mix who’s ready to go home. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm tested, so much of the early vet work is already done. To meet him, complete the online adoption application and schedule an appointment; the shelter offers adoptions by appointment Monday–Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

👉 Meet Chuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young puppy

Young puppy Gender: Female

Shelter: Roanoke Valley SPCA

Phone: (540) 339-9247

Acadia is an adorable, energetic puppy who has been in foster care with another dog, Katmai. Their foster says they learned quickly how to walk on a leash and know basic cues like sit, stay, and come. They love walks, playing together, soaking up sunshine, and being snuggly. Acadia will do best in a home ready for puppy energy, training, and routine. She is spayed and vaccinated.

👉 Meet Acadia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Roanoke, VA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the shelters listed above to ask about meet-and-greets, or apply through their online forms.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.