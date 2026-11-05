🍽️ Roanoke, VA Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Roanoke’s hospitality scene is busy again, with hotels and restaurants adding staff across front desk, dining room, and management. If you like working with people and fast-paced shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $2.13/hour plus tips (server assistant role)

Help keep the dining room spotless, tables turned, and guests happy at a busy casual restaurant. Good fit if you like moving fast, want weekly pay, flexible schedules, and enjoy working with a team in a fun, guest-focused spot.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality at Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

at Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $6.50/hour (final package depends on experience and other factors)

Lead banquet setups and service at one of Roanoke’s landmark hotels, handling weddings, conferences, and special events. Great for someone with 2–4 years banquet or high-volume catering experience who wants to supervise a team and be hands-on with events in a historic, upscale property.

Employer: Fairfield Inn by Marriott Roanoke Hollins/I-81

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Part-time (2–3 evenings/week, 2–10 pm or 3–11 pm , potential for full-time)

(2–3 evenings/week, , potential for full-time) Pay: From $14.00/hour

Be the friendly face at the front desk, handling check-ins, reservations, and guest questions. Nice option if you want evening hours, hotel discounts and benefits (dental, vision, PTO), and enjoy organized, customer-facing work.

Employer: 419 West

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $28.00/hour

Run day-to-day operations at a busy restaurant, leading both front- and back-of-house. Ideal if you have restaurant or hospitality management experience, know POS systems, and want a higher-responsibility role with a strong hourly rate.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many managers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Roanoke.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.