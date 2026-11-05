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🛒 Roanoke Customer Service Jobs with Multiple $40K+ Options
Roanoke’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like helping customers on the sales floor or at the teller window. Here are several roles hiring now, from entry-level to leadership.
Universal Branch Representative I
Employer: Virginia Credit Union
Location: Roanoke, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $42,550 – $59,657
This role combines teller and member service work—handling cash, opening accounts, and helping members with loans and products. Good fit if you have cash-handling experience and want a stable banking career with clear responsibilities and goals.
Meat/Produce Team Associate
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2312
Location: 4807 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16 – $29/hour + potential $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums & performance incentives
Keep the Fresh area stocked, rotated, and food-safe while working opening/morning shifts. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO/PPTO, and access to Live Better U (tuition fully paid for approved programs).
Meat/Produce Team Supervisor
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2312
Location: 4807 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18 – $34/hour + premiums & performance incentives
Lead the Meat/Produce team, oversee stocking and food safety, and support store standards. Good step up if you have grocery or retail experience and want leadership responsibilities plus Walmart’s full benefits.
Merchandiser – Full Time
Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated
Location: Roanoke, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay Range Listed: $180.00 – $181.44 (range shown in posting; confirm details with employer)
Service multiple retail accounts by stocking, rotating, and merchandising Coca-Cola products and maintaining backrooms. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, driving between stores, and building relationships with store staff.
Retail Customer Environment Team Member
Employer: Michaels
Location: Roanoke – Valley View, VA
Type: Part-time
Pay: $13.75 – $15.90/hour
Focus on store cleanliness and recovery—trash, floors, bathrooms, breakroom, and high-traffic areas—plus some cashiering, truck unload, and online order support. Great if you like staying busy, moving around the store, and working in a creative retail environment.
Team Captain – Endzone & Loyalty (Front End)
Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
Location: Roanoke, VA
Type: Full-time
Target Pay Range: $44,500 – $58,500/year (based on 38-hour work week)
Lead the front-end checkout and loyalty programs, coach teammates, and sometimes act as the manager on duty. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of retail and some leadership experience and enjoy sports, service, and team coaching.
Beer-Wine-Liquor Clerk
Employer: Kroger
Location: Roanoke, VA
Type: Full-time
Help customers choose beer, wine, and spirits, maintain displays, check dates, and keep the department clean and safe. Must be 21+ and comfortable learning product names, origins, and styles to make good recommendations.
4am Backroom Associate
Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)
Location: 4208 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA
Type: Part-time
Pay: $13.50 – $14.00/hour
Early-morning role focused on unloading trucks, processing merchandise, and organizing the sales floor, with some customer service and cashiering. Good if you like quieter shifts, physical work, and a strong employee discount.
Universal Banker (CSR) – Downtown Roanoke Branch
Employer: Atlantic Union Bank
Location: Downtown Roanoke, VA
Type: Full-time (banking role; exact status not specified but treated as regular teammate role)
Handle both teller and platform duties—cash transactions, opening accounts, answering questions, and referring customers to lending and other services. Designed for someone with about 2+ years’ experience who wants to grow in branch banking.
Personal Banker – Greater Roanoke District
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: 4202 Melrose Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24017
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.00 – $28.00/hour
Frontline banking role mixing teller work, account openings, and proactive outreach to customers. Includes strong benefits, paid time off, and career growth at a major national bank; Saturday availability and SAFE registration are required.
Client Solutions Specialist
Employer: Global Influence
Location: Roanoke, VA
Type: Full-time, in-person
Pay: $900 – $1,350 per week
Talk with customers, explain products, and help match them with the right solutions, with paid training and performance-based earning potential. Good entry point if you’re people-focused, goal-driven, and want to build customer service skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; the good ones tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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