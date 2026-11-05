🛒 Roanoke Customer Service Jobs with Multiple $40K+ Options

Roanoke’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like helping customers on the sales floor or at the teller window. Here are several roles hiring now, from entry-level to leadership.

Employer: Virginia Credit Union

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,550 – $59,657

This role combines teller and member service work—handling cash, opening accounts, and helping members with loans and products. Good fit if you have cash-handling experience and want a stable banking career with clear responsibilities and goals.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2312

Location: 4807 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $29/hour + potential $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums & performance incentives

Keep the Fresh area stocked, rotated, and food-safe while working opening/morning shifts. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO/PPTO, and access to Live Better U (tuition fully paid for approved programs).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2312

Location: 4807 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $34/hour + premiums & performance incentives

Lead the Meat/Produce team, oversee stocking and food safety, and support store standards. Good step up if you have grocery or retail experience and want leadership responsibilities plus Walmart’s full benefits.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range Listed: $180.00 – $181.44 (range shown in posting; confirm details with employer)

Service multiple retail accounts by stocking, rotating, and merchandising Coca-Cola products and maintaining backrooms. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, driving between stores, and building relationships with store staff.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Roanoke – Valley View, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.75 – $15.90/hour

Focus on store cleanliness and recovery—trash, floors, bathrooms, breakroom, and high-traffic areas—plus some cashiering, truck unload, and online order support. Great if you like staying busy, moving around the store, and working in a creative retail environment.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Target Pay Range: $44,500 – $58,500/year (based on 38-hour work week)

Lead the front-end checkout and loyalty programs, coach teammates, and sometimes act as the manager on duty. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of retail and some leadership experience and enjoy sports, service, and team coaching.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time

Help customers choose beer, wine, and spirits, maintain displays, check dates, and keep the department clean and safe. Must be 21+ and comfortable learning product names, origins, and styles to make good recommendations.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 4208 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50 – $14.00/hour

Early-morning role focused on unloading trucks, processing merchandise, and organizing the sales floor, with some customer service and cashiering. Good if you like quieter shifts, physical work, and a strong employee discount.

Employer: Atlantic Union Bank

Location: Downtown Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time (banking role; exact status not specified but treated as regular teammate role)

Handle both teller and platform duties—cash transactions, opening accounts, answering questions, and referring customers to lending and other services. Designed for someone with about 2+ years’ experience who wants to grow in branch banking.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 4202 Melrose Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24017

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $28.00/hour

Frontline banking role mixing teller work, account openings, and proactive outreach to customers. Includes strong benefits, paid time off, and career growth at a major national bank; Saturday availability and SAFE registration are required.

Employer: Global Influence

Location: Roanoke, VA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $900 – $1,350 per week

Talk with customers, explain products, and help match them with the right solutions, with paid training and performance-based earning potential. Good entry point if you’re people-focused, goal-driven, and want to build customer service skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; the good ones tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.