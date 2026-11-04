🚌 Roanoke, VA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Roles

Roanoke’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid driving jobs open right now.

Employer: Marvin

Marvin Location: Roanoke, VA

Salary: $95,000+ per year (mileage + stops) + $2,500 sign-on bonus

(mileage + stops) + Type: Full-time, CDL-A, OTR, home weekly

This role offers high earning potential, assigned automatic sleeper trucks, hotel stays when needed, and benefits starting day one (health, 401(k) match, profit sharing, paid holidays, parental leave). You’ll run over-the-road routes, be home two days each week, and get extras like a $300 wellness account and a paid “Better Living Day.”

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Roanoke, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, non-CDL

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to commercial customers while working with the in-store team. No CDL needed, just a valid driver’s license, basic auto parts knowledge, and the ability to lift and load merchandise on a flexible schedule.

Employer: James River Carriers

Location: Roanoke, VA (OTR across ND, MN, WI, IL, IN, OH, WV, VA)

Pay: $0.90 per mile

Type: Full-time, CDL-A, OTR, home weekly

Run a dedicated loop between Minneapolis, Roanoke, Fargo, and Cannon Falls with home time every week. You’ll handle reefer trailers, use a pallet jack for store deliveries, and get a full benefits package including 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and paid orientation.

Employer: McCarthy Tire Service Company

Location: Roanoke, VA

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, non-CDL

Great fit if you want to stay local and be home daily. You’ll run set delivery routes, load/unload products, and keep up with basic vehicle checks, with weekly pay, paid training, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, PTO, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more routes, shifts, and nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.