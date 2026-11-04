Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Roanoke County

⚠️ Veterans Day 2026 closings and service changes in Roanoke County

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vO853_1GkPVuds00

⚠️ Veterans Day closings and schedule changes in Roanoke County

Roanoke County’s administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, November 11, 2026 for Veterans Day.

Trash collection

  • Mon & Tue routes: Collected on normal schedule.
  • Wed routes: Collected Thursday, Nov. 12.
  • Thu routes: Collected Friday, Nov. 13.

Roanoke County Public Libraries (South County, Vinton, Glenvar, Hollins):

  • Close at 5 PM on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
  • Reopen with normal hours Thursday, Nov. 12.

Bent Mountain Library

  • Open 1–5 PM on Tuesday, Nov. 10; normal hours resume Thursday, Nov. 12.

Mt. Pleasant Library

  • Open 11 AM–5 PM on Tuesday, Nov. 10; normal hours resume Thursday, Nov. 12.

Parks & Recreation

  • Brambleton Center and Parks, Recreation & Tourism administrative offices closed Wednesday, Nov. 11.
  • All other facilities open.

Roanoke County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

  • Closed Wednesday, Nov. 11; normal hours resume Thursday, Nov. 12.

CORTRAN

  • No CORTRAN service on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

More Info: Roanoke County Offices Closed for Veterans Day • R...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments