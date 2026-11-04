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Roanoke County
⚠️ Veterans Day 2026 closings and service changes in Roanoke County
2 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day closings and schedule changes in Roanoke County
Roanoke County’s administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, November 11, 2026 for Veterans Day.
Trash collection
- Mon & Tue routes: Collected on normal schedule.
- Wed routes: Collected Thursday, Nov. 12.
- Thu routes: Collected Friday, Nov. 13.
Roanoke County Public Libraries (South County, Vinton, Glenvar, Hollins):
- Close at 5 PM on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
- Reopen with normal hours Thursday, Nov. 12.
Bent Mountain Library
- Open 1–5 PM on Tuesday, Nov. 10; normal hours resume Thursday, Nov. 12.
Mt. Pleasant Library
- Open 11 AM–5 PM on Tuesday, Nov. 10; normal hours resume Thursday, Nov. 12.
Parks & Recreation
- Brambleton Center and Parks, Recreation & Tourism administrative offices closed Wednesday, Nov. 11.
- All other facilities open.
Roanoke County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office
- Closed Wednesday, Nov. 11; normal hours resume Thursday, Nov. 12.
CORTRAN
- No CORTRAN service on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
More Info: Roanoke County Offices Closed for Veterans Day • R...
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