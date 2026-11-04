⚠️ Veterans Day 2026 closings and service changes in Roanoke County

⚠️ Veterans Day closings and schedule changes in Roanoke County Roanoke County’s administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, November 11, 2026 for Veterans Day. Trash collection Mon & Tue routes: Collected on normal schedule.

Collected on normal schedule. Wed routes: Collected Thursday, Nov. 12 .

Collected . Thu routes: Collected Friday, Nov. 13. Roanoke County Public Libraries (South County, Vinton, Glenvar, Hollins): Close at 5 PM on Tuesday, Nov. 10 .

. Reopen with normal hours Thursday, Nov. 12. Bent Mountain Library Open 1–5 PM on Tuesday, Nov. 10; normal hours resume Thursday, Nov. 12. Mt. Pleasant Library Open 11 AM–5 PM on Tuesday, Nov. 10; normal hours resume Thursday, Nov. 12. Parks & Recreation Brambleton Center and Parks, Recreation & Tourism administrative offices closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 .

and closed . All other facilities open. Roanoke County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Closed Wednesday, Nov. 11; normal hours resume Thursday, Nov. 12. CORTRAN No CORTRAN service on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

More Info: Roanoke County Offices Closed for Veterans Day • R...