Roanoke has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. All three are cared for by Classy Cats and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Classy Cats

Phone: (817) 430-2755

Link is a very gentle boy who loves attention and petting. He enjoys a sunny window ledge for “kitty TV,” watching birds and critters go by. His favorite thing is napping in your lap or sleeping in your bed, making him a wonderful snuggle buddy. He’s described as sweet, quiet, and loving.

👉 Meet Link and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Classy Cats

Phone: (817) 430-2755

Pinky is an absolute sweetheart and a very well-mannered gentleman. He even sits patiently while you check his paws and trim his nails. He has a curious streak and likes to investigate what’s going on around him, making him a fun and engaging companion.

👉 Meet Pinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Classy Cats

Phone: (817) 430-2755

Ruston is a young, handsome boy who lost his home due to a divorce and is now looking for a true forever family. He loves a cat tree by a window so he can watch the world (and bird feeders!) outside. He also enjoys hanging out with his people and has played nicely with a small dog, so he may do well in a mixed-pet home.

👉 Meet Ruston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Roanoke, TX and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Classy Cats or calling (817) 430-2755 to learn more about these wonderful boys.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.