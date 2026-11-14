Roanoke Rapids is busy in healthcare right now, with options from hospital bedside care to home health and behavioral health. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Nursing

AMN Healthcare Nursing Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $2,241 – $2,356 per week (12‑hour night shifts)

Work in a large, accredited med‑surg unit serving a busy community hospital with advanced tech and 24/7 emergency care. Ideal if you have 2+ years MS experience, compact RN license, BLS (AHA), NIH Stroke Scale, and want strong traveler perks like housing, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and free CEUs.

Employer: Liberty Home Care and Hospice

Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC

Type: Full-time

Lead and coordinate home health services, supervise care staff, handle case management and OASIS care planning, and step in for direct patient care when needed. Best fit for an RN with 5 years clinical experience (home health preferred), strong knowledge of homecare regulations, and solid leadership and documentation skills.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC

Type: Full-time (part-time options mentioned)

Provide ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges in home, school, or community settings. Role includes FBAs, treatment plans, supervising RBTs/assistants, and close family collaboration, with perks like flexible scheduling, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, quarterly bonuses, 401(k) match, and free CEUs for BCBAs/BCaBAs.

If one of these fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.