Roanoke Rapids has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from banking to sneakers to auto parts. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC

Type: Part-time (may also offer full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Help DIY customers find the right parts, answer questions, and do simple services like battery and wiper installs. Good fit if you enjoy cars, don’t mind being on your feet, and can work a mix of days, evenings, and weekends.

Employer: PNC Financial Services Group

Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Lead and coach the teller team while handling customer transactions and spotting chances to refer banking products. Good for someone with at least 1+ year of related experience who likes customer contact, detail work, and a structured bank setting with strong benefits.

Employer: The Athlete's Foot

Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Help run a sneaker store, train staff, handle cash/returns, and keep product stocked and merchandised. Comes with perks like employee discount, health insurance, paid time off, and retirement plan, plus growth potential if you’ve got at least 1 year of retail management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.