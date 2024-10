Sickle Cell Foundation’s Blood Drive set for Nov. 2

ROCKY MOUNT – The Robinson’s Sickle Cell Foundation, Inc. and Jasmine Sickle Cell Warriors Foundation, Inc. invite the public to a blood drive on Nov. 2nd at the Tabernacle of Deliverance Church in Rocky Mount.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the church is located at 1136 South Church Street.

There will be a $20 e-Amazon gift card given to all with a t-shirt and a chance to win a $50 gift card drawing from The Robinson’s Sickle Cell Foundation, Inc.

While all blood donors are encouraged to attend, it especially important for those of African American heritage to donate when it comes to benefitting those living with Sickle Cell Disease.

“Sickle cell disease is the most common genetic blood disease in the U.S. and primarily affects African Americans,” said Asiya Khaatoon of the American Red Cross and the mother of two Sickle Cell warriors.

“Blood donors who are Black have the unique ability to help patients with Sickle Cell disease,” Khaatoon continued. “A person with sickle cell disease may need a precise pairing with a blood donor, especially if frequent transfusions are necessary. If a patient receives a transfusion of a blood type that is not a close match, they may form antibodies against the mismatched antigens. To help avoid transfusion-related complications, we must continue to grow a diverse blood supply.”

The Robinson’s Sickle Cell Foundation, Inc. envisions a world where people understand the causes of Sickle Cell Disease including genetic counseling, the symptoms people experience when they have it, and a community that grants patients and their families the expertise to know what they need to do best to treat the symptoms they are experiencing.

The Foundation also encourages the public to learn more by visiting www.robinsonssicklecellfoundation.com or contact Travis Robinson, LPN, CEO & Founder at 252-686-9111 or email at therobinsonsscd@gmail.com

