Roachdale has some lovely cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are waiting at Creekside Animal Rescue Inc and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Creekside Animal Rescue Inc

Phone: (317) 946-1316

Shadow is a handsome longhaired black cat with a sleek coat and a calm, mature presence. If you love fluffy cats with a classic black coat, Shadow could be the one for you.

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: Not listed (call to confirm)

Not listed (call to confirm) Shelter: Creekside Animal Rescue Inc

Phone: (317) 946-1316

Jolly is another beautiful longhaired black cat, with that classic panther look and a soft, full coat. If you’re drawn to elegant black cats, Jolly might be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Jolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Creekside Animal Rescue Inc

Phone: (317) 946-1316

Maddie is a lovely brown tabby with a medium-length coat and classic tabby markings. She’s an adult girl who’s ready for a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Maddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Roachdale, IN, please consider visiting Creekside Animal Rescue Inc or giving them a call at (317) 946-1316 to learn more about these adoptable cats. Sharing this with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.