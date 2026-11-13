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🐱 Gentle Roachdale Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Roachdale has some lovely cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are waiting at Creekside Animal Rescue Inc and could be your new best friend.
Shadow
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Creekside Animal Rescue Inc
- Phone: (317) 946-1316
Shadow is a handsome longhaired black cat with a sleek coat and a calm, mature presence. If you love fluffy cats with a classic black coat, Shadow could be the one for you.
👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jolly
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: Not listed (call to confirm)
- Shelter: Creekside Animal Rescue Inc
- Phone: (317) 946-1316
Jolly is another beautiful longhaired black cat, with that classic panther look and a soft, full coat. If you’re drawn to elegant black cats, Jolly might be a perfect match.
👉 Meet Jolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maddie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Creekside Animal Rescue Inc
- Phone: (317) 946-1316
Maddie is a lovely brown tabby with a medium-length coat and classic tabby markings. She’s an adult girl who’s ready for a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Maddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Roachdale, IN, please consider visiting Creekside Animal Rescue Inc or giving them a call at (317) 946-1316 to learn more about these adoptable cats. Sharing this with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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