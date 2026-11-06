🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Roachdale

Roachdale has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are with Creekside Animal Rescue Inc and are looking for safe, indoor families to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Creekside Animal Rescue Inc

Phone: (317) 946-1316

About Raven:

Raven is a super sweet baby girl who just needs a day to get to know you. Once she feels safe, she turns into a total “lover girl” and enjoys belly rubs. She needs a kitty buddy in her new home and will bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red tabby

Orange/Red tabby Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Creekside Animal Rescue Inc

Phone: (317) 946-1316

About Loki:

Loki is a wonderful, super sweet young cat who is playful and full of energy. She needs a buddy and would love to have a kitty friend in her new home to play and zoom around with.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red tabby

Orange/Red tabby Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Creekside Animal Rescue Inc

Phone: (317) 946-1316

About Buttercup:

Buttercup is a small but sassy baby who loves to run and wrestle with her siblings. She will be available in October once she is spayed and has her final shots, so you can plan ahead to bring her home when she’s all set.

👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red tabby

Orange/Red tabby Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Creekside Animal Rescue Inc

Phone: (317) 946-1316

About Butternut:

Butternut is a sweet and sassy kitten who loves to play with her sister and climb—both on her cat tree and on her humans. She’ll be a fun, active companion for a home that enjoys kitten antics.

👉 Meet Butternut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Creekside Animal Rescue Inc

Phone: (317) 946-1316

About Squash:

Squash is a fun, curious girl who loves to play, run, and climb. If you’re looking for an active kitten to keep you entertained, she may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Squash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Roachdale, IN and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from Creekside Animal Rescue Inc. Call (317) 946-1316 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.