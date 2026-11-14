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CHICLAYO, Peru (RNS) — A group of women was leaning against the crowd-control gate. They had spent the night in the main square of Peru’s northern city of Chiclayo so they would be able to claim this spot up front for the coronation of the Immaculate Virgin, which Pope Leo XIV was about to do. “We had to be quiet so the pope could sleep,” said Araceli Morales Nanfuñay Ramirez, 48, pointing to the street next to the cathedral as the women giggled. The pope had stayed in the Episcopal residence the night before, just half a block away. It had been his home for many years as the bishop of Chiclayo.

Saturday morning (Nov. 14), at 8 a.m. sharp, Leo passed through what Chiclayans still consider to be “his” cathedral. He put on a miter and stepped out onto the plaza in front of the church. The thousands of people waiting in the city’s main square, the Parque Principal , cheered to see him. To his left, the Virgin was draped in gold fabric with a decorated light blue cape. And to her left was the gold crown, which Leo would soon place on her head, a ritual which meant a lot to the gathered citizens and to the pope himself.

“The patron of Chiclayo will have a crown,” said Nanfuñay in Spanish. “It’s a sign of respect.” The woman recalled then-Bishop Robert Prevost walking through the deserted streets during the COVID-19 pandemic, wearing a face mask and carrying the sacred host to bless the city of Chiclayo. She said she’d attended many of his confirmations and Masses.

So did Maria Teresa Llatas Torres, who, three days before the coronation, was in the municipality building where an exhibition about Leo was put together. “Whenever we met the bishop on the streets and asked for blessing, he would stop in his tracks to give it to us,” the 71-year-old remembered with a wide smile. “We would feel cleansed.” Llatas, who does any kind of work to get by, such as making cakes and helping ill people, was proud of the fact that their bishop had become pope.

Another famous, shared memory of Leo as bishop traces back to floods in 2017. North Peru is traditionally hit hard by El Niño, the weather phenomenon which causes the water temperature in the Pacific Ocean to rise, resulting in heavy rainfall and flooding. “I’d just been called to Chiclayo by Roberto,” said theologian César Piscoya, who has known Leo since the mid-1990s and worked as his right hand when Leo was bishop of Chiclayo. “Small towns nearby had flooded and the adobe houses collapsed. We traveled there and Roberto spoke to the families and spent time with them.” There was so much mud and water that Leo had put on rubber boots. Pictures of that iconic moment — the now-pope in wellies — are part of the exhibition in the town hall.

Piscoya told stories of the former bishop over cabrito — tender goat with beige beans and rice, said to be Leo’s favorite dish — at Las Americas, one of the pope’s old Chiclayo spots. “He would sit at that table,” Piscoya said, pointing. On the wall next to the table, the restaurant owners have hung up pictures of themselves with Leo.

“What characterized Roberto most is that he wanted the church to be present in smaller towns and communities, to meet with and involve the people” said Piscoya. “And he could be very firm if he didn’t like how something was organized. He wouldn’t shout, but he would be very firm.”

He was also good at saying sorry, Piscoya said, recalling one time when the then-bishop was upset and hung up the phone on him, and he didn’t know what he’d done wrong. “That had never happened. That night he called me and asked me to come to the Episcopal office the next morning. ‘Forgive me,’ he said straight away. ‘I now understand you had nothing to with it.’ And then we hugged,” said Piscoya. Leo had been upset about attendance at a celebration, Piscoya said. The “grandstanding” people who wanted to be seen were nearest to the then-bishop, while “el pueblo,” the villagers, were further away. Leo had wanted the event to include the villagers.

On Saturday, Leo was greeted by el pueblo, from Chiclayo and beyond, who chanted “the pope is from Chiclayo.” Police officers and Peru’s special service agents took quick pictures of the pope with their cellphones.

“This gesture has a special meaning,” said Leo, fully in white. “The crown I will place upon our lady’s head is intended to symbolize the tribute of gratitude and filial love offered to her by the pope, together with you and the whole church, as we acknowledge her as the loving mother and patroness of Chiclayo, exalted by God as queen of heaven and earth.”

After song and prayer, he moved to the Virgin, thanked her, and then placed the crown upon her head. The choir sang loudly, melodies ringing across the square. From the balcony above Las Americas, people had the best view.

After approximately 45 minutes, Leo gave his city one last wave. Nanfuñay, still up front but being squished against the metal gate, let out a scream. “Pope Leo, we love you!” She felt like they had made history. “I will pass this on to my grandchildren,” she stated. “A pope in Chiclayo!”