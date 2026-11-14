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Dr. Maria J. Stephan, co-leader and chief organizer of the Horizons Project, joins Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush to discuss how the midterm elections happened, with results driven by values and convictions about the potential our democracy has beyond the divisiveness that has plagued America in recent years.

They explore authoritarianism, nonviolent action, and the role of faith communities in building coalitions across sectors and ideologies. Key to the conversation is the urgency to stay engaged and alert throughout the weeks leading up to January 3rd when the election results are to be certified. Democracy isn’t something we can outsource—it takes people showing up for one another.

More about our guest

Dr. Maria J. Stephan is co-lead and chief organizer at The Horizons

Project, working to counter extremism and build civic cohesion. Her

vast experience includes roles in the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations, NATO, the United States Institute for Peace, and the Atlantic Council.

Maria’s books include Why Civil Resistance Works: The Strategic Logic of

Nonviolent Conflict and Bolstering Democracy: Lessons Learned and the

Path Forward.

The State of Belief host Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush is President and CEO of Interfaith Alliance.