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(RNS) — When Religion News Service reached out to Representative-elect LaKesha Womack to inquire about an interview, the response didn’t come from a communications director or campaign spokesperson, but in an email from Womack herself.

It’s an unusual personal touch that permeated the Democrat’s unlikely, but successful, campaign for Congress in North Carolina’s 14th district, which, she says, did not garner support from the national party and ran on a paltry budget of less than $60,000.

Her odds against her Republican opponent, incumbent Republican Rep. Tim Moore, were always long, and victory was made even harder to imagine after she was served a criminal summons last month while campaigning: Womack is now facing a felony charge of failing to return a rental car in 2019. She has declined to discuss the charge in detail, but has linked the time to a period of medical crisis, financial struggle and even living unhoused. Moore featured the felony charge in attack ads against Womack — who did not spend money on any ads at all.

In an interview with RNS, Womack explained that as an ordained deacon in the AME Zion tradition — one of two main ordination levels in the denomination — she responded to the challenges by drawing on her faith.

“Every day, I would just remind myself: stay on the wall,” said Womack, referencing a passage from the biblical Book of Nehemiah.

The felony charge, which local legal experts have said will likely to be dismissed, has yet to be resolved, with a court date for Womack set for next month.

Yet despite the challenges, Womack, who has also co-led a podcast called the “The Politics of Jesus,” beat Moore by more than two points on Election Day. The victory, she said, was the result of a “faith walk,” and she’s hoping to turn the result into a chance to help pass laws that aid her community.

RNS spoke with Womack on Saturday (Nov 7) to discuss her campaign, her faith and her thoughts on her future in Congress.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Your victory was not only a pickup for Democrats, but widely seen as an upset. What was the experience of winning like, and how are you processing it spiritually?

I haven’t had a lot of time to process. I would say we probably did about 35 interviews since I won. Because everybody’s trying to figure out how I’ve beaten the most powerful Republican in our state with only $56,000 (Editor’s note: According to Open Secrets, Womack raised around $59,000 and spent around $56,000 by Election Day. Her opponent, Rep. Tim Moore, raised more than $2 million and spent nearly $1.9 million). But I think everything’s going to set in tomorrow when I get to D.C., meet my colleagues and go through orientation. Then I think it’s gonna get real for me.

But spiritually, it was definitely a faith walk. I was so encouraged to have people from all over the country praying for me through this ordeal. It really made it feel as though I was fulfilling my calling as I was going through the campaign.

You’re ordained as a deacon in the AME Zion tradition. Can you tell me a little bit about your faith journey and how you ended up ordained? I believe you ran for office within your denomination as well.

I did. I served in the AME Zion Church as the South Central regional chairperson for our young adult ministry and then went on to serve as the connectional chair — so some experience campaigning within the church.

I also ran for our church growth and development office and was not successful. But it did teach me a lot about what it takes to build a coalition among a diverse group of people. I took a lot of that experience with me into building out this campaign, and one of the things that really stuck with me is how much people just need to be seen and people need to be heard. They want their issues taken seriously.

I think that definitely contributed to my win.

We’ve talked to several different faith-forward Democratic candidates who faced attacks on their character and faith during their campaigns. I know you did, too — specifically about the 2019 felony charge. I know you’re fighting that charge in court and have said that you otherwise aren’t commenting on it in detail. But what role did your faith have in the midst of all that?

From a human perspective, it was definitely hurtful. I tell people I cried a few nights and went to bed with some ice cream.

But from a spiritual perspective, it really required me to rely on my faith. One of my bishops called me when the attacks first started, and he said, “Stay on the wall.”

One of my favorite passages of Scripture to preach from is Nehemiah. It reminded me of when Nehemiah was trying to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem and the attack started, and they wanted him to come down. He just stayed on the wall and stayed focused on rebuilding. So every day, I would just remind myself: Stay on the wall. Don’t get discouraged. Don’t come down to the level of their attacks.

I ended up having to hire an attorney. So I’m just letting my attorney deal with the legal parts of it. But for me, to just stay focused on the people and what the people’s needs were.

You’re one of six pastors and seminarians who have been elected into Congress as Democrats at the same time. What do you make of that kind of surge of faith-forward folks like yourself entering Congress together?

One thing that it represents is us attempting to take back the narrative of who Christ is and what Christ really wants us to do in society.

For the past few years, we’ve seen the rise of white Christian nationalism that does not align with the teachings of Christ. I had one older lady tell me that she was very happy to hear me talk so openly about my faith, because for a while she almost felt embarrassed to talk about being a Christian — because she didn’t want to be associated with that movement. So I do think that there are people who are excited to have preachers of the gospel who actually walk the walk be in the public square, and advocating for the policies that we often preach about.

Speaking about policies: Are there things that you already know that you want to work on, policy-wise, when you get to Washington?

Healthcare is a huge priority for me. Being a Type 1 diabetic, I know what it’s like to not have access to insulin because you’re just running low on dollars. So making sure that we have a system that stabilizes people who need medications that are not optional, making sure that we have access to health insurance. So, Medicare for All is a policy priority for me.

In our rural communities, we have a lot of hospitals that are afraid that they might have to close because of some of the ramifications of the Big Beautiful Bill.

I think that making sure that everyone can be healthy in this society is definitely a priority.

That sounds deeply personal. Is there any religious belief also undergirding your support for that kind of healthcare policy?

I believe that in all people, is dignity. I often said on the campaign trail that one of the hardest parts of the year for me is between back to school and Christmas, because you have so many families who are relying on the generosity of the church for backpack giveaways or for free turkeys for Thanksgiving or angel trees for their children.

When we have too many working-class families that are working 40 hours a week and can’t afford school supplies or can’t afford to put a meal on their table for Thanksgiving, we should be working to build a stronger economy so that the church can come alongside and supplement, but not have people relying on those services.

There are rumors of a Congressional Clergy Caucus or something similar. I’ve been asking faith-forward candidates entering Congress about that — is that something you’d be interested in joining?

Yeah, absolutely. I think that would be important, because it would be great for us to be able to sit down at the table and just talk about: How do the policies that we’re advocating for align with our Christian beliefs? It would allow us to go back into the community with a unified message around that, whereas right now I think we’ll all probably have our individual messages.

But if we could come together as a caucus and even talk to the faith community about what their needs are and how they would like to see that lived out …

One of the issues that I think has divided the faith community is abortion and some of those cultural issues. So to be able to provide some education as well as some civic engagement would be very, very important for us to move forward and elect potentially more people who are ordained but do not necessarily see themselves as pastoral in the traditional sense. (They) see themselves operating in the political square as a method of living out their faith.

I’ve also been asking newly elected members of Congress about what titles they end up using: Have you put any thought into using “Rev. Rep” or “Rep Rev.”?

I have not given it any thought, but someone reached out to me and told me what the appropriate order was.

But at this point, when I’m out campaigning or in that portion of my life, I don’t typically use “Reverend.” I typically only use “Reverend” when I’m in a church setting. So a lot of people during the campaign didn’t even know that I was an ordained minister, because I don’t feel as though the title is what defines me — it should be how I live my life.

Some lawmakers have retired from ministry after they went into Congress. Others, such as Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, have not and continued preaching and leading congregations. Do you intend to continue preaching while in Congress?

Yeah. I’ve already received several preaching engagements.

I think everyone wants a congressperson in their pulpit, (but) I’m going to make sure that I let people know that I don’t want to fill every Sunday with preaching. I believe that it takes time for sermon preparation, and I don’t understand my schedule fully right now. I don’t want to overcommit and then not be able to truly hear from God as I’m preparing those messages.

You mentioned that your campaign ran on roughly $56,000, but you still upset a leading Republican in your state. That’s gotten a lot of attention for obvious reasons, but are there things you think people don’t understand or are missing about your victory?

The thing that I would want people to take away is that us not raising a lot of money was intentional. I’ve heard a lot of conversation about getting money out of politics and ending Citizens United. So, philosophically, when I started thinking about the race, I said, “You know, what would it look like to run a congressional race and not raise a million dollars? Could we be successful?”

I feel like we’re getting a lot of media attention because we were able to show that you can be successful if you focus on the grassroots. I’ve had a lot of questions about people asking how I felt about not getting support from the DCCC or from the national Democratic Party. I didn’t expect support from the national level, because I really wanted to focus on the community.

I think around the time that you guys (RNS) wrote the first article about me, I had established an organization called Rethinking Church Strategies. The organization was designed to help churches rethink how they engage with their congregations and communities.

One of the things that I told them is: Focus on the people who are in front of you. Because too often, we want to go out and get new people and we want to make sure that we’re on Facebook Live and we’re doing all these things, versus thinking about: How do we connect with the people who are right in front of us that are in need?

So I really took that philosophy to heart and implemented it in my campaign.

And I think it showed that when you show up for the people, the people will show up for you. A lot of the churches around the country that are successful (get that way) because they’re showing up in their local communities, and their communities are supporting them.

Are there any specific spiritual mentors or spiritual inspirations that you look to?

We have some amazing bishops, and I’ve done some great ecumenical work. I’ve had the opportunity to work with Dr. Starsky Wilson with the Children’s Defense Fund. Listening to Dr. Otis Moss III makes me never want to preach again. Listening to Dr. Howard-John Wesley, and seeing how he shows up in the community using the resources from the church to really benefit the community.

There’s so many people who are just doing amazing things in their community and showing our witness in so many different ways. But I would definitely not want to start naming names, because there are far too many people that I admire.