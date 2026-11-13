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(RNS) — On the morning after what’s being called “The Blue Tsunami,” evangelical leaders took to social media to process their sweeping loss. Southern Baptist Convention President Willy Rice called it a “devastating turn,” blaming “moral positions on issues such as marriage, gender, abortion, and even socialism (a form of economic and political tyranny)” that “were soundly defeated across our nation.”

I watched that defeat in real time, staying up late as county after county flipped blue, while diehard red states like Texas and South Carolina set a new course for the next six years. The momentum felt shocking; I couldn’t cry or celebrate. I was too overwhelmed with relief.

I’ve lived that traditional Christian nationalist platform — what Rice calls moral positions — and I barely escaped them with my life and children. My cult leaders included Bill Gothard, the founder of the Institute of Basic Life Principles, and Doug Wilson, co-founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC). My churches in the early 2000s strategized for the government takeover preached for today by Pete Hegseth, Russ Vought and JD Vance and bolstered by podcast “theobros” like Joel Webbon and Dale Partridge. As a woman, I wasn’t allowed to vote, use contraception, get a job, speak in church, teach my daughter to plan for college or move freely without my husband’s explicit permission. I was a deeply conservative “trad wife” before the advent of the social media hashtag, and my home life looked like the prequel to Gilead in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” I escaped in 2007.

From 2016 onward, it felt like everything I ran away from came back across the country; the freedom I once found “out here” became incrementally lost through Trump’s ascension and presidential reign.

I know from lived experience that the Christian nationalist “moral positions” are terrifying and un-American. Women die, and children suffer because of these policies. In 10 years, I was pregnant nine times, with five live births and four children who survived. By the end of my marriage, I had suicidal thoughts nearly every day. Even writing those words today feels like stepping back into an 1800s milieu. The world — and God — become small, white, authoritarian and mean. Problems like healthcare, war, hunger, racism and poverty become cycles that repeat, even when we have the resources available to solve them. Trad life is like going back in time to relive the worst parts of history, just so a certain group can remain in political power.

The evangelicals I’m still connected with — old church friends and extended family — knew that. They had followed my story and my work, often offering me tangible support in recovery. And yet, in 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024, they still voted for Trump and his proxies. Their political loyalty remained unchanged and unmoved by the real-life impact on someone they say they love.

One of my friends from my original SBC megachurch, First Baptist in Jacksonville, Florida, often expressed increased concern as the government’s behaviors and policies created chaos, violence and hardship. I thought this would give him the courage to break rank and choose a different way. But authoritarian cults don’t work that way. He obediently trusted what he believed was God-appointed authority, even as he tired of the “do as I say, not as I do” rhetoric. When it came to election time this year, he felt stuck, unable to vote for more of the same but too afraid to step out of line. He couldn’t endorse a “dumbocrat” or vote for candidates running on moral issues that pastors like Rice had warned were dangerous. So he sat this election out, his democratic freedom paralyzed by fear.

I believe that had Democrats lost, many Americans would never be able to vote again. The Christian nationalist movement uses social engineering, not just political power enabled by Trump’s populism, to alter, suppress and restrict rights. As I know from firsthand experience in these churches, supporters of household voting don’t wait for constitutional change to silence women voters. But Wilson wants a Christian Constitution, and an unchallenged supermajority could have made it happen. I believe America survived a near-miss of ethical regression and constitutional reform that would have rendered us a patriarchal theocracy rather than a democracy. My relief is profound.

I do empathize with Christian nationalists reeling from a harsh awakening. I understand why they’re shocked and silent — from my own family to the White House. They’ve conflated faith and politics, and a political loss triggers a crisis of faith. MAGA influencers often quoted Romans 13:1: “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except from God, and those authorities that exist have been instituted by God.” What does it say about God when Christians are expected to subject themselves to governing authorities they don’t agree with?

I believe their devastation is important. A door has opened to them, a chance to see beyond their narrow worldview. Like a ripped scab, it hurts. The morning after escape is unnerving.

It’s a cult crack — a moment that shatters the narrative and creates doubt, uncertainty or mistrust or opens an unanswered question.

I was shattered after my escape. Not only from the wild adrenaline of fleeing a near murder-suicide at midnight with my children, but also from having the narrative of my life fall around me in pieces. I understood we couldn’t go back to such chaos and danger, but I’d been taught God hated divorce, even if the marriage was abusive. This meant that who I took counsel from, including my pastors, became a matter of survival for me.

I was flooded with questions that broke my heart. I decided I couldn’t trust pastors who pressured me to stay in a dangerous relationship, and it meant stepping away from those churches. Fortunately, divorce was accessible and life-saving.

But women leaving domestic abuse in 2026 emerge into a different climate. There has been a conservative effort to remove no-fault divorce, while Christian influencers like Shawnna Mitchell claim that even abuse is not a reason for divorce, and Webbon says women are to submit in fear, trembling and awe. “She belongs to him. He owns her.”

These midterms signal profound change. Christian nationalists are learning, through the vivid graphics and unmistakable maps featured in election coverage, how much of a minority their views are in this country. Their leaders fell — and the big one is done for: This marks the start of Trump’s lame-duck era. His political impotence is imminent. Americans want more for their families, schools, communities and country than Christian nationalists and their populist president offered, and the sweep is clear.

Devastated Christian nationalists may be full of questions right now. Can Christians be inclusive? Can they care about maternal healthcare? Can a good Christian seek to protect religious freedom, including freedom from religion and plurality in America? Can Christians trust women to lead? Can we elect leaders who care about diverse communities and seek to represent all constituents — not only those just like us?

Well, Tuesday’s election demonstrates that, yes, they can. Pastor Adam Hamilton is a Democrat who won in Kansas. James Telarico, the Democrat elected to the Senate from Texas, is a Christian and seminarian. There are different perspectives on Christianity from what Trump and MAGA presented.

The truth of this election destroys the Christian nationalist narrative about faith, family and what it means to live as a Christian American. Cult cracks expose hypocrisy and weakness. Once someone wakes up to a new perspective, they’re able to leave the mind control within an ideological cult behind, and I believe many MAGA followers will choose now as the time to do that.

It was no surprise to me that the SBC president would respond by calling for evangelicals to stay the course.

“The truth will not change and did not change on Tuesday,” Rice wrote. “What will we do? We get up and go back to work with a sword and a trowel, defending the truth and building our churches, our families and, where we can, our communities. Strengthen your family. Disciple your children. Go to church. Worship, serve, give, teach and work to advance God’s kingdom.”

Evangelicals remain free to live by their morals and values. But Christian nationalists lost the ability to reshape the country, forcing everyone to follow them. When the doors open, we see what’s outside. Allow a cult survivor to reassure you: Devastating outcomes can lead to freedom.

(Tia Levings is The New York Times bestselling author of “A Well-Trained Wife,” her memoir of escape from Christian patriarchy, and “I Belong to Me: A Survivor’s Guide to Recovery and Hope after Religious Trauma.” She writes about the realities of religious trauma, evangelical patriarchy, and the Trad wife life, decoding the fundamentalist influences in our news and culture. Find her on social media @TiaLevingsWriter. The views expressed in this commentary do not necessarily reflect those of Religion News Service.)