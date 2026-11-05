Democracy After the Midterms: A special election episode with Rebecca Solnit

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Writer Rebecca Solnit joins Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush to reflect on the election, the power of collective action, and the work of rebuilding democracy. They also discuss faith, inclusion, and the ideas behind Rebecca’s book The Beginning Comes After the End. She reflects on hope amid uncertainty, the role of grassroots organizing, and her view that people can challenge powerful interests when they act together.

More about our guest

Writer, historian, and activist Rebecca Solnit is the author of more than 25 books about the environment, landscape, community, art, politics, hope, and memory. Her latest is The Beginning Comes After the End: Notes on a World of Change. ​Her newsletter of essays and analyses can be found at meditationsinanemergency.com.

The State of Belief host Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush is President and CEO of Interfaith Alliance.